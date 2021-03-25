OnePlus Watch deals already here with pre-order offer

This week OnePlus finally unveiled the long-rumored OnePlus Watch, and it’s already available with a discount.

Although the smartwatch isn’t due for release until April 14, you can get the OnePlus Watch for $139 at OnePlus. That’s $20 off its usual price of $159, not a bad discount for a device that isn’t even out yet.

OnePlus Watch: was $159 now $139 @ OnePlus

Though we'll have to wait a few weeks to get our hands on one, the OnePlus Watch is shaping up to be an excellent entry-level smartwatch. It offers impressive fitness tracking and a week of battery life at a very affordable price. This deal just makes it an even more tempting purchase. View Deal

Due to the OnePlus Watch not officially launching until April, taking advantage of this deal requires a few steps, but thankfully it’s a simple process that can be completed in just a matter of minutes.

First, head over to the OnePlus website, then claim your "$20 off voucher”. Return to the OnePlus store on April 14 (stock goes live at 11 a.m. ET) to place your order and your voucher will be automatically applied at checkout. Simple.

You have till April 14 to claim the voucher, so you need to make sure you’ve claimed yours by then. The voucher itself is also only valid through June 1, but that does give you time to make use of it even if the watch sells out on launch day.

Considering one of the OnePlus Watch’s biggest sale points is its affordability, this deal really makes it one of the best wearable offers we’ve seen in quite a while.

We’re eager to get our hands on one because from the sounds of it the OnePlus Watch will be an impressive device with an entry-level price tag. It’ll include a suite of fitness tracking options, as well as blood oxygen monitoring and the ability to answer phone calls directly from your wrist.

With a week-long battery life to boot, it’s no wonder that it’s already shaping up to be one of the best cheap smartwatches on the market — rivals like the Fitbit Sense and Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 need to be on their toes, even the mighty Apple Watch SE might have competition.