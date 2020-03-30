OnePlus 8 Pro camera leak shows how it beats Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

The latest OnePlus 8 leak finally gives us an idea of what cameras the new Android flagship will feature, and how it will stack up with rivals like the Samsung Galaxy S20 series.

Coming from Indian tech site PriceBaba and leaker Ishan Agarwal , this new info shows that the range-topping OnePlus 8 Pro will come with a 48MP main sensor, a 48MP ultrawide camera, an 8MP 3x optical telephoto camera and a 5MP color filter. The phone will also feature a new night portrait mode, improved optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS), and 3-HDR video and cinematic effects.

Pricebaba's source claims that the main 48MP sensor is the same one used by Oppo in the Find X2 , a similar high-spec and low-price Android phone. While this sensor has the same resolution as the one found on the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T , it's actually an upgraded version of the Sony IMX sensor, with a separate IMX being used for the ultrawide camera.

The 3x optical zoom looks to be the same one used on the OnePlus 7 Pro, which may disappoint a few people.

Compared to the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus, these camera specs look pretty good. Aside from the telephoto lens, the two cameras on the S20 adn S20 Plus are both 12MP, which far smaller than the dual 48MP cameras on the OnePlus. The OnePlus 8 Pro doesn't quite stack up to the Galaxy S20 Ultra's 108MP main camera and 48MP telephoto camera, however. Still, this difference in specs shouldn't sting too much assuming OnePlus keeps the price lower than the whopping $1,400 entry fee for Samsung's highest-end phone.

We recently saw the color options for the OnePlus 8 leak too, which are pretty exciting compared to those of the latest Samsung and Apple flagships. Interstellar Glow (shown in the image above) and Glacial Green cover users who want to make a statement, while Onyx Black will satisfy people who want something more subtle.

We've also heard a claim that the OnePlus 8 Lite, the budget version of the new handset, will actually go by the name of OnePlus Z . It's tipped to share many of the same specs, but will lose out on key features such as the Snapdragon 865 CPU and one of the rear cameras in order to keep the price down.

We're expecting the official announcement of the OnePlus 8 series to come in a few weeks based on previous rumors. When the phones will go on sale is another matter entirely, but hopefully OnePlus has found a way to overcome the challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic.