OnePlus 7T Release Date Rumor Just Got Shot Down

The update to OnePlus’s 7 Pro , the OnePlus 7T Pro, is expected to be released in the next few months. While one source did suggest an exact date that this would happen, it now seems like this is not the case after all.

On August 11, Twitter user Max J, part of German site AllAboutSamsung, posted the tweet below, which says in a roundabout but unambiguous way that the next OnePlus launch would be on October 15.

However, this is no longer believed to be true. TechRadar , via "a source close to the matter," said that while the actual launch of the OnePlus 7T couldn’t be revealed or even if such a smartphone was being launched, it would not be happening on October 15.

The ‘T’ version of OnePlus’ handsets has been a staple of the autumn smartphone release period since the OnePlus 3T in 2016. The last of these, the OnePlus 6T , was and is a great phone, both on its own and as an upgrade to the original OnePlus 6, and still a fairly good reason not to buy the OnePlus 7 Pro , thanks to its similar specs.