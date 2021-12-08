OnePlus 10 Pro leaker just tipped January announcement

While we won't see a OnePlus 9T release in 2021, the Chinese phone maker could be angling to get some press attention for a possible phone launch early next year. OnePlus' plans for CES 2022 in January have come into focus, and some are speculating that they could include the unveiling of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

That's the conclusion of prominent German leaker Max Jambor, as reported by Phone Arena. OnePlus has sent out an invite to tech journalists, inviting them to "catch up" with the company at a Jan. 5 event held during CES 2022 in Las Vegas. Tom's Guide can confirm receiving such an invitation.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

As to whether this could be the possible reveal of the OnePlus 10 Pro remains uncertain. After all, sometimes a CES get-together is just that — like many tech companies, OnePlus has attended CES in the past and held meetings with journalists without a formal product release.

However, in replies to his Twitter post, Jambor did point to a previous leak he tweeted about showing a release calendar for OnePlus' future device. That image shows a January-February launch for the OnePlus 10 Pro in China, and a March-April launch for the rest of the world.

Jambor, who also writes for All About Samsung, has gotten multiple leaks correct in the past, including news that the OnePlus 9T was cancelled, Hasselblad's partnership with the OnePlus 9 and that the OnePlus Nord 2 would get a Pac-Man variant.

Still, OnePlus' presence at CES 2022 in Las Vegas next year is not too surprising. While there's a chance OnePlus could reveal a new phone, there's also a chance it could talk about some new product entirely. Or may just want to prime journalists on a separate reveal event for the 10 Pro.

All we know about the OnePlus 10 lineup so far is that it will feature the newly unveiled Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset — the company has confirmed as much — and that some designs hint at a radical new camera array for the back of the phone. The phone could also double the charging speed of past OnePlus flagships to 125W.

Either way, we'll be at CES 2022 in January to report back with our findings.