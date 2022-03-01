What do you do once you've completed Wordle and Quordle for the day? Why, you take on Octordle of course.

As its name suggests, Octordle is Wordle times eight: you play eight games simultaneously, and have 13 guesses to find all the answers.

Obviously, that makes it more difficult than Wordle or Quordle, although the extra guesses you're given do mitigate that to an extent. In fact, once you settle on a strategy — which won't necessarily be the one you use for Wordle — it's not as scary as you might expect.

Like its siblings, Octordle resets each day, so if you miss one game you'll have no way of knowing what the previous day's answers were. However, we'll be keeping track of the most recent games in this article, as well as helping you out with today's Octordle answers if you need a hand.

But be warned: spoilers lie ahead for game #36, so only read on if you want to know today's Octordle answers!

Today's Octordle hints

Before we go ahead and reveal today's Octordle answers, we'll give you a few clues to guide you in the right direction.

I completed it with a couple of guesses left, which is unusual for me and indicates that this was definitely towards the easier end of the spectrum. Let me know in the comments how you did.

Hopefully these five hints will be useful:

Only four of the five vowels are used

Two words contain a repeated letter

Two words have a watery theme (three words, at a push)

Nine letters are not used at all

One word contains three vowels

Still not enough? OK, here's one final hint that should definitely help you get one word at least: one answer is a very famous Italian food.

Alright, that's the hints done with — time for the solutions.

Today's Octordle answers, game #36, Tuesday, March 1

So, what are today's Octordle answers for game #36?

Drumroll please… they are:

PASTA

TRAWL

TWEAK

BEGUN

FISHY

PIECE

SCUBA

STEAL

(Image credit: Octordle)

There are no really hard words among today's Octordle answers. In fact, compared to some of the previous solutions (see below), they're positively easy. There's no QUOTH or IONIC or KAYAK or TRYST or LOCUS or SERIF… just straightforward words that most people will know.

Previous Octordle answers

If you're looking for a list of older Octordle answers, we can also help. Here's a list going back eight games.

Octordle #35: QUOTH, CRUEL, IONIC, CRAFT, HUMPH, KAYAK, CHOSE, SMOCK

Octordle #34: RIPEN, GAMMA, TRASH, LEVEL, TRYST, TARDY, SOOTY, BOOTH

Octordle #33: SHEER, SWEAT, CREAK, BEECH, ROWDY, HOTLY, LOCUS, EXULT

Octordle #32: DOPEY, CHALK, LORRY, BLAST, SPICY, SWAMP, LIMIT, SIEVE

Octordle #31: FREAK, DANCE, NASTY, PLUNGE, SCALD, SLUNG, SHELF, SLEW

Octordle #30: ENJOY, FROWN, VENUE, TWIRL, PLEAT, CHEAP, SPELT, GROVE

Octordle #29: SERIF, MOODY, OUNCE, ELUDE, LEMON, STALK, DRAMA, CLEAT

Octordle #28: SHONE, RISKY, THESE, BIBLE, HUMPH, STONE, PALER, BOARD

What is a good Octordle strategy?

Don't look at me — I've only been playing for a few days! But I'll happily give you my theories as to the best ways to beat Octordle.

You're going to want one of the best Wordle start words. But because you have 13 guesses here rather than just six, you might even want to try multiple starter words.

Here's my reasoning: with eight answers needed and 13 guesses, you have five 'spare' guesses. If you use up three of those with distinct starter words (i.e. ones which share none of the same letters), you'd already have tried 15 out of the 26 letters in the alphabet, and you'd still have several spare guesses left.

I go with STARE, DOING and CLUMP for my first three, which uses all five vowels and 10 of the most common consonants. In my (limited) experience, that typically gives me at least a couple of yellow letters in each word by the end of the third go.

That's usually enough information for me to then start guessing the Octordles, beginning with the ones that I already have most information about. Getting a few words correct will usually reveal a few more letters and leave you with only one or two harder words to guess at the end.

Or at least that's the theory — in practice, it depends a lot on what the answers are on a given day. Plus, I reserve the right to completely rewrite this section if it turns out there's a better way to approach it…

What else should I know about Octordle?

Like Quordle, Octordle is one of the clones born out of Wordle's astonishing success.

As with the original, it's played online, for free, with the main difference being that you complete eight puzzles at once rather than one. But the rules are the same: correct letters turn green, letters in the wrong place turn yellow and letters that aren't used at all turn gray.

There's only set puzzle per day (of course), but as with Quordle there's a practice mode. There's no dark mode, though, and no stats — so know way to prove to others that you have an impressive streak. You can share results, but this merely works by copying the redacted version of the answers to the clipboard, rather than linking directly to social media platforms.

If Octordle is too tough for you, you might prefer something in our list of the best Wordle alternatives, but if you want an even more stressful test then we'd recommend Squabble. We also like the geography-based Wordle clone Worldle, the Star Wars-themed SWordle and the math-based Mathler, among others.

But the original is still the best, so don't forget to also check our the best Wordle start words and to look at today's Wordle answer if you won't get a chance to play.