NYT Connections today hints and answers — Monday, April 14 (#673)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on April 14 for puzzle #673 are a smidge easier than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.4 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #672, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #673. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

(Image credit: The New York Times)

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Hunt, Check, Game, Ford, President, Play, Car, Stop, Oxen, Block, Movie, Actor, Dam, Dysentery, Director, Concert

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Restrict

: Restrict 🟩 Green : Ticketed events

: Ticketed events 🟦 Blue : Associated with the game The Oregon Trail

: Associated with the game The Oregon Trail 🟪 Purple: What 'Ford' might refer to

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Stop by the will-call booth, fire up a retro PC game, and recall famous Fords throughout history.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #673?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Restrict: Block, Check, Dam, Stop

Block, Check, Dam, Stop 🟩 Ticketed events: Concert, Game, Movie, Play

Concert, Game, Movie, Play 🟦 Associated with the game The Oregon Trail: Dysentery, Ford, Hunt, Oxen

Dysentery, Ford, Hunt, Oxen 🟪 What 'Ford' might refer to: Actor, Car, Director, President

Immediately upon seeing Dysentery and Oxen, I knew it had to be related to that quintessential early PCs game, The Oregon Trail, but I had one hell of a time figuring out the other two clues. I finally got Ford and Hunt to round out the rest of the blue category.

Next came purple, oddly enough. With "Captain America: Brave New World" finally hitting streaming, Harrison Ford was the first thing that came to mind when I saw Ford (probably why it took me so long to get it for the last category). I figured Actor and Director were related, but with only one other Hollywood buzzword (Movie) left among the clues, I took a stab with Car and President since each has a Ford associated with them of their own.

Then I snagged yellow with Block, Check, Dam, and Stop, which only left the green category with Concert, Game, Movie, and Play. Today's puzzle was a bit more cerebral than usual, but all in all, not too difficult to go down the board.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Steal: Nick, Pinch, Pocket, Swipe

Nick, Pinch, Pocket, Swipe 🟩 Attendance status: Err, fall, sin, stray

Err, fall, sin, stray 🟦 Font-modifying words: Gothic, Roman, Sans, Typewriter

Gothic, Roman, Sans, Typewriter 🟪 ____ berry: Caper, Elder, Goose, Logan

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #672, which had a difficulty rating of 3.5 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Right out the gate, I saw Sans and knew fonts had to have something to do with today's puzzle. All those hours playing Undertale finally paid off. I picked up Gothic and Roman right away, but floundered for a bit before I realized Typewriter was the final clue I was looking for.

Next came the yellow category with some thieving synonyms: Nick, Pinch, Pocket, and Swipe.

I saw Goose and Caper next to each other and thought it might have something to do with a wild goose chase, but after glancing around at the remaining clues, I realized that was a dead end. That's when Excused and Present jumped out at me, and it wasn't hard to parse out the category from there with Late and Absent also still on the board.

That left the purple category as today's rote fill with Caper, Elder, Goose, and Logan. I'll need to freshen up on my berries, as I've only heard of two of those.