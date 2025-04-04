Today's Wordle is super tough and breaking people's streaks — here's why

Today's Wordle answer is probably going to break some streaks.

According to our own Wordle expert, it's one of the toughest answers we've seen for a while and the average player will complete Wordle #1,385 in 5.0 moves when playing on easy mode. Ouch!

The in-game AI helper tool WordleBot analyzes your game after you've played it and it does the same for everyone else.

According to the bot, the average player completes today's puzzle in 4.9 moves when playing with hard rules. Believe it or not, that's not actually that high (puzzle #454 back in September '22 has a score of 6.3) — but it's enough to cause some upset.

Of course, if you want a helping hand you can check out our daily Wordle answer page for hints and tips. There's no shame in it, this could be one of the toughest Wordle answers of 2025 so far.

We'll dive into why it's a tough Wordle today below, but only read on if you already know the answer.

Spoiler alert: Today's answer below

But in amongst it all, Wordle has served up a tricky one.

I'm going to assume you heeded the warning ahead and know the answer to today's puzzle: Krill.

There's the repeated 'L', obviously, but also the fact that KRILL is a word most of us rarely, if ever, use. Because most of us aren't marine biologists.

If you want to know what krill are, they're small, shrimp-like crustaceans that are a crucial part of the ocean food web, particularly in the Southern Ocean. They're a food source for whales, among others.

And just to be extra difficult, 'K' only starts 20 Wordle answers including this one.

I don't play Wordle myself, but my colleague Millie on the Tom's Guide Homes team is a regular player.

"Today's wordle lured me into a false sense of security," she told me

"On my third guess, I had four of the five letters sorted. All I had to do was find the first letter — easy enough, surely. I'd usually do a random word with as many un-used letters as possible to try and find the final letter, but against my better judgement, I rotated through all the _TRILL words I could think of.

"There were so many to choose from! Brill? No. Grill? No. Frill? You get the picture. So yes, I lost my Wordle streak because of a crustacean. That'll teach me to stick to my strategy."

Social media reacts

As you'd expect, plenty of players have taken to social media to comment on today's answer

Well, I do daily Wordle, and it’s trending this morning so here’s mine. Wordle 1,385 5/6.⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩🟩⬜⬜⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩The way the stock market has crashed, I may just KRILL myself. 🦐April 4, 2025

tonight’s wordle made me wanna krill myselfApril 4, 2025

It's not hard to see why we've been given a difficult answer — Wordle has been running for a few years now and most of the easy words have been used up.

Did you find it tough? Did you lose your streak? Let us know in the comments below.