Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney Plus: cast, teaser and all the latest news

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney Plus will feature a rematch of the light side and the dark side. The Star Wars show is bringing back Ewan McGregor's Jedi Master as well as Hayden Christensen as his his former pupil. Plus, Obi-Wan Kenobi just added Maya Erskine (the co-creator/star of PEN15) to the cast.

An Obi-Wan Kenobi show has been in the works at Disney Plus for years from writer/director Deborah Chow, who has helmed two episodes of The Mandalorian. McGregor has been involved since the beginning, but Christensen's return was a huge surprise when it was announced at Disney's Investor Day in December. Then, on Disney Plus Day (Nov. 12), an Obi-Wan Kenobi teaser got us more excited.

Christensen was an unknown up-and-coming actor when George Lucas cast him in the Star Wars prequel movies. He first played Anakin Skywalker in Episode II: Attack of the Clones, then made the transformation into Darth Vader following a brutal battle with Obi-Wan at the end of Revenge of the Sith.

"It was such an incredible journey playing Anakin Skywalker,” Christensen said in a statement. “Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren’t on the greatest of terms when we last saw them… It will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for us all. I’m excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back."

In the Obi-Wan Kenobi teaser from Disney Plus Day, we got a bunch of concept art and interviews, but the juiciest thing is that Hayden Christiansen isn't just returning as Anakin Skywalker. He's going to don the Darth Vader armor and duel with Obi-Wan.

Here's everything we know so far about the Obi-Wan Kenobi series (something we'll watch after we're done re-watching the Star Wars movies in order).

Disney Plus has yet to set a release date for Obi-Wan Kenobi, but it has said the series will debut sometime in 2022. The six-episode limited series began filming in spring 2021, and wrapped in August of the same year.

The project has been in development for years. It was first announced at the D23 Expo in 2019. But news circulated that there was trouble with the show. In January 2020, a story in The Hollywood Reporter said that Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy wasn't happy with the scripts and sought to start over with a new writer.

It looks like those issues have been ironed out, since the Obi-Wan Kenobi show took a prominent place in the Disney Plus presentation to investors.

As for when it might premiere on the streaming service, we can only guess. If the show requires as much time for visual effects and postproduction work as The Mandalorian, the Obi-Wan Kenobi show is likely not to debut until spring 2022 or later.

Obi-Wan Kenobi series cast

When the Obi-Wan Kenobi show was first announced in 2019, Disney also said that Ewan McGregor would reprise his role as a middle-aged version of the iconic Jedi Master.

On Dec. 10, Disney Plus revealed that Hayden Christensen will play Anakin Skywalker aka Darth Vader again. He previously appeared as Anakin in the films Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, plus made a voice cameo in 2019's Rise of Skywalker.

On March 29, more new Obi-Wan Kenobi cast members were revealed. They include Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse, reprising their roles as Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.

The Star Wars newcomers include Kumail Nanjiani, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Rupert Friend, Moses Ingram, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

Another new face coming to the galaxy far, far away is Maya Erskine, a co-creator and star of Hulu's teen angst comedy PEN15. According to Deadline, her role remains a mystery but she'll be in at least three episodes.

Obi-Wan Kenobi series timeline

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series takes place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith.

In terms of the Star Wars timeline, that places the show about nine years before Episode IV: A New Hope and roughly around the events of Solo: A Star Wars Story. Could Ray Park's Darth Maul make an appearance in the Obi-Wan series? It's possible — and we hope it happens!

Speaking to Men's Journal in October 2019, McGregor shed a little light on what to expect from the Kenobi show's story.

"It will be interesting to take a character we know in a way and show him — Well, his arc will be quite interesting, I think, dealing with that the fact that all the Jedi were slaughtered with the end of Episode III," said McGregor. "It’s quite something to get over.”