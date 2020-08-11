Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 event set for Sept. 1 — what to expect

After months of leaks and rumors, it's finally time to see the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 in the flesh. In a press release, Nvidia has announced that it's holding a "GeForce Special Event" on Sept. 1 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET, which will likely usher in the company's latest generation of graphics cards.

Official details on the event are thin, though we know that it will include an address from Nvidia CEO and founder Jensen Huang. The official GeForce event website is holding a countdown for the show, with a brief tease hyping up what could be the biggest GPU launch in years.

"21 days. 21 years. Before we enter the future, join us to celebrate

the biggest breakthroughs in PC gaming since 1999. And what comes next," reads Nvidia's website, accompanied by the hashtag #UltimateCountdown.

Judging by that test, it looks like Nvidia could be doing a retrospective to celebrate its major graphics breakthroughs over the years, before officially unveiling its latest GPUs. And one of those products will almost certainly be the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 series.

Rumored since early this year, the RTX 3080 could be a significant step up from Nvidia's current RTX 2000 series. Leaked benchmarks suggest the new card could mark a 21% performance increase from the GeForce RTX Titan, which is Nvidia's highest-end GPU built for professional use. You can also expect performance that's up to 30% better than the RTX 2080 Ti. And as is tradition with Nvidia, we may see an even more powerful RTX 3080 Ti joining the standard RTX 3080.

Nvidia's RTX 2080 cards were revealed almost exactly two years ago, so now seems like the perfect time for the graphics veterans to take the wraps off of what's next. We'll be covering all the announcements from Nvidia's Sept. 1 event live, so stay tuned for more details.