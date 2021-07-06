New on Netflix July 2021: The best shows, movies and original series coming soon

A storm is coming — a deluge of shows and movies new on Netflix in July 2021. This month brings more Netflix original series, movies, comedy specials, documentaries and family programs for your streaming entertainment. Choosing your next weekend binge is easy with all of these options that are new on Netflix.

The July lineup is almost too hot to handle (speaking of which, the Brazil edition of that reality series is coming out this month). Kicking things off on a scary note are the Fear Street trilogy films, starting with Fear Street Part 1: 1994 on July 2. They're among the many new movies Netflix is releasing this year. Also on deck are the female-forward action flick Gunpowder Milkshake and the romantic drama The Last Letter from Your Lover.

What are the shows new on Netflix in July? The streamer is releasing Virgin River season 3, Outer Banks season 2, Never Have I Ever season 2, I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson season 2 and the final season of Atypical. And there's a new reality series coming our way that looks totally wild — a mash-up of Love Is Blind and The Masked Singer, called Sexy Beasts.

In addition to the list of what's new on Netflix for July 2021, we've also got a list of what's leaving Netflix this month.

Our top selections are in bold, and we've got quotes from Netflix to help explain its latest originals that you might not know about.

New on Netflix: Coming soon in July 2021

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin

Feels Like Ishq (Netflix Series) 🇮🇳

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 3 (Netflix Series) 🇩🇪

New on Netflix July 1

Audible (Netflix Documentary)

"Amaree Mckenstry-Hall and his teammates at Maryland School for the Deaf pursue success in football while coping with personal struggles and tragedy."

Dynasty Warriors (Netflix Film) 🇭🇰

Generation 56k (Netflix Series) 🇮🇹

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway (Netflix Anime Film) 🇯🇵

Young Royals (Netflix Series) 🇸🇪

Air Force One

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

The Best of Enemies

Boogie Nights

Born to Play

Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1

Charlie's Angels

Congo

Dennis the Menace

The Game

Hampstead

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Life as We Know It

Love Actually

Mary Magdalene

Memoirs of a Geisha

Midnight Run

Mortal Kombat (1995)

No Strings Attached

Not Another Teen Movie

Ophelia

Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3

She's Out of My League

Spanglish

Star Trek

The Strangers

Stuart Little

Supermarket Sweep: Season 1

Sword of Trust

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What Dreams May Come

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE

New on Netflix July 2

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (Netflix Film)

"After a series of brutal slayings, a teen and her friends take on an evil force that's plagued their notorious town for centuries. Welcome to Shadyside."

The 8th Night (Netflix Film) 🇰🇷

Big Timber (Netflix Series) 🇨🇦

Haseen Dillruba (Netflix Film) 🇮🇳

Mortel: Season 2 (Netflix Series) 🇫🇷

Snowpiercer

New on Netflix July 3

Grey's Anatomy: Season 17

New on Netflix July 4

We The People (Netflix Family)

"Learn the basics of rights and citizenship with upbeat songs by popular artists like Janelle Monáe, H.E.R., Adam Lambert, Brandi Carlile and more."

New on Netflix July 5

You Are My Spring (Netflix Series) 🇰🇷

New on Netflix July 6

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 (Netflix Comedy Special)

"The critically acclaimed and hilariously absurdist sketch comedy series, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson returns for a second season. Creators and writers Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin bring their distinct comedy style and observational humor to the forefront, continuing to poke fun at life's most bizarre and mundane situations."

New on Netflix July 7

Cat People (Netflix Documentary)

"Cat people come in all shapes and sizes, but they share a love for their enchanting, unique feline friends. This docuseries reveals their tales."

Dogs: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

"Their love for dogs — and their dogs' love for them — becomes a lifeline for an astronaut, a Brazilian priest, a college mascot's caregiver and more."

Brick Mansions

"Their love for dogs — and their dogs' love for them — becomes a lifeline for an astronaut, a Brazilian priest, a college mascot's caregiver and more."

Brick Mansions

The Mire: '97 (Netflix Series) 🇵🇱

The War Next-door (Netflix Series) 🇲🇽

Major Grom: Plague Doctor (Netflix Film) 🇷🇺

This Little Love of Mine

New on Netflix July 8

RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness (Netflix Anime)

"Years after the horrors of Raccoon City, Leon and Claire find themselves consumed by a dark conspiracy when a viral attack ravages the White House."

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime (Netflix Documentary) 🇧🇷

Home Again

Midnight Sun

New on Netflix July 9

Atypical: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

"With Casey and Sam both on the cusp of leaving the nest, each member of the Gardner family faces big decisions about where life will go next."

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (Netflix Film)

"In the cursed town of Shadyside, a killer's murder spree terrorizes Camp Nightwing and turns a summer of fun into a gruesome fight for survival."

Virgin River: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

"In the cursed town of Shadyside, a killer's murder spree terrorizes Camp Nightwing and turns a summer of fun into a gruesome fight for survival."

Virgin River: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

"Mel and her loved ones in Virgin River support each other while facing all sorts of troubles: death, a fire, custody arguments, breakups and more."

Biohackers: Season 2 (Netflix Series) 🇩🇪

"Mel and her loved ones in Virgin River support each other while facing all sorts of troubles: death, a fire, custody arguments, breakups and more."

Biohackers: Season 2 (Netflix Series) 🇩🇪

The Cook of Castamar (Netflix Series) 🇪🇸

How I Became a Superhero (Netflix Film) 🇫🇷

Last Summer (Netflix Film) 🇹🇷

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach (Netflix Comedy Special) 🇰🇷

New on Netflix July 10

American Ultra

New on Netflix July 13

Ridley Jones (Netflix Family)

Curious kid Ridley and her friends protect the Museum of Natural History’s treasures and keep its magical secret safe: Everything comes alive at night!

New on Netflix July 14

Gunpowder Milkshake (Netflix Film)

"Three generations of women fight back against those who could take everything from them in the mother of all action movies."

"Three generations of women fight back against those who could take everything from them in the mother of all action movies." Heist (Netflix Documentary)

"From Dirty Robber—the producers behind 2021’s Oscar-winning Best Short Film Two Distant Strangers—and Emmy nominated director Derek Doneen, comes a new Netflix documentary series chronicling three of the biggest heists in modern American history, as explained by the people who pulled them off."

My Unorthodox Life (Netflix Series)

"Follow Julia Haart, Elite World Group CEO and a former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, and her adult kids in this reality series."

A Classic Horror Story (Netflix Film) 🇮🇹

"Follow Julia Haart, Elite World Group CEO and a former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, and her adult kids in this reality series."

A Classic Horror Story (Netflix Film) 🇮🇹

The Guide to the Perfect Family (Netflix Film) 🇨🇦

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? (Netflix Documentary) 🇲🇽

New on Netflix July 15

Never Have I Ever: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

"A new love life, a new classmate and new reasons to bicker with mom give Devi plenty more ways to make courageous moves... and questionable decisions."

A Perfect Fit (Netflix Film) 🇮🇩

BEASTARS: Season 2 (Netflix Anime) 🇯🇵

Emicida: AmarElo - Live in São Paulo (Netflix Documentary) 🇧🇷

My Amanda (Netflix Film) 🇵🇭

New on Netflix July 16

Explained: Season 3 (Netflix Documentary)

"From monarchies to apologies, pooches to plastic surgery, this docuseries explores a wide range of fascinating topics to illuminate your world." (New episodes weekly)

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (Netflix Film)

"Dark secrets. Unspeakable evil. The merciless world of 1666 holds the truth behind a powerful curse — and the key to one town's future."

Johnny Test (Netflix Family)

"Dark secrets. Unspeakable evil. The merciless world of 1666 holds the truth behind a powerful curse — and the key to one town's future."

Johnny Test (Netflix Family)

"How much trouble could one imaginative boy, his faithful dog and two science-loving sisters possibly get into? Hmm, that sounds like a challenge!"

The Beguiled

"How much trouble could one imaginative boy, his faithful dog and two science-loving sisters possibly get into? Hmm, that sounds like a challenge!"

The Beguiled

Deep (Netflix Film) 🇹🇭

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

New on Netflix July 17

Cosmic Sin

New on Netflix July 20

milkwater

New on Netflix July 21

The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

"Get the real story behind the blockbusters that defined a generation. Actors, directors and industry insiders lead the way on entertaining deep dives."

Sexy Beasts (Netflix Series) 🇬🇧

"Hoping to say goodbye to superficial dating, real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test."

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (Netflix Family)

"Hoping to say goodbye to superficial dating, real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test."

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (Netflix Family)

"Heroes from "Trollhunters," "3Below" and "Wizards" join forces to fight a shadowy enemy threatening to take over their worlds — and reset Earth itself."

Chernobyl 1986 (Netflix Film) 🇷🇺

"Heroes from "Trollhunters," "3Below" and "Wizards" join forces to fight a shadowy enemy threatening to take over their worlds — and reset Earth itself."

Chernobyl 1986 (Netflix Film) 🇷🇺

One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (Netflix Series) 🇧🇷

New on Netflix July 22

Still Working 9 to 5

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (Netflix Anime) 🇯🇵

New on Netflix July 23

The Last Letter From Your Lover (Netflix Film)

"After finding a trove of love letters from the 1960s, a journalist sets out to solve the mystery of a secret affair. Based on the novel by Jojo Moyes."

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Netflix Series)

"The war for Eternia begins again in what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor. A new animated series from writer-director Kevin Smith."

A Second Chance: Rivals! (Netflix Family) 🇦🇺

"The war for Eternia begins again in what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor. A new animated series from writer-director Kevin Smith."

A Second Chance: Rivals! (Netflix Family) 🇦🇺

Bankrolled (Netflix Film) 🇲🇽

Blood Red Sky (Netflix Film) 🇩🇪

Kingdom: Ashin of the North (Netflix Film) 🇰🇷

Sky Rojo: Season 2 (Netflix Series) 🇪🇸

New on Netflix July 24

Charmed: Season 3

Django Unchained

New on Netflix July 26

The Walking Dead: Season 10

Wynonna Earp: Season 4

New on Netflix July 27

All American: Season 3

Mighty Express: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

The Operative

New on Netflix July 28

Bartkowiak (Netflix Film) 🇵🇱

Fantastic Fungi

The Flash: Season 7

The Snitch Cartel: Origins (Netflix Series) 🇨🇴

Tattoo Redo (Netflix Series)

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (Netflix Series) 🇧🇷 (NEW EPISODES)

New on Netflix July 29

Resort to Love (Netflix Film)

"A romantic comedy about aspiring pop star Erica (Christina Milian) who ends up as the entertainment at her ex-fiancé’s wedding after reluctantly taking a gig at a luxurious Mauritius island resort while in the wake of a music career meltdown. She tries to keep their past relationship a secret from his bride-to-be Beverly, but Erica rediscovers her feelings for her ex, Jason (Jay Pharoah), despite his brother Caleb's (Sinqua Walls) attempts to keep them from falling back in love. In this warm and funny romantic story that explores the bonds of love and family, the question soon becomes will Erica sing at Beverly's wedding - or her own?"

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom (Netflix Anime)

"The final entry in the Cybertron trilogy, featuring a pivotal turn for the Beast Wars characters."

"The final entry in the Cybertron trilogy, featuring a pivotal turn for the Beast Wars characters."

New on Netflix July 30

Outer Banks: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

"Season 2 tests the crew like never before as the hit series returns for another round of summer adventures."

Centaurworld (Netflix Family)

Glow Up: Season 3 (Netflix Series) 🇬🇧

The Last Mercenary (Netflix Film) 🇫🇷

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean (Netflix Documentary)

New on Netflix July 31

The Vault

What’s leaving Netflix in July 2021

Leaving July 5

The Iron Lady

Leaving July 7

The Invitation

Leaving July 14

Holidays

Leaving July 15

The Princess and the Frog

Leaving July 19

Love Sick: The Series: Season 1

Leaving July 22

Oh My Ghost

Oh My Ghost 2

Oh My Ghost 3

Oh My Ghost 4

Leaving July 28

The Croods

Leaving July 30

Spotlight

Leaving July 31

A Clockwork Orange

Bride of Chucky

Child's Play 2

Child's Play 3

Eat Pray Love

Four Christmases

Freak Show

Fred Claus

Friends with Benefits

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Grand Designs: Season 10

Grand Designs: Season 15

Hardcore Henry

Hinterland: Seasons 1-3

Hook

Horns

Jupiter Ascending

King Arthur

Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhyme Friends: S1

The Little Rascals

Mad Max

My Best Friend's Wedding

Nacho Libre

Nights in Rodanthe

The Patriot

Remember Me

Seed of Chucky

Step Up: Revolution

Your Highness

Zombieland