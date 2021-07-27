New larger high-end iMac tipped to arrive next year

Those who held out on buying the new iMac 2021 in the hope that a pro model will arrive soon may need to wait a little longer, if a new rumor is to be believed.

Regular tipster Dylandkt on Twitter claims that while Apple will have new M1X-powered Mac products to show off later this year, a larger, more powerful iMac unfortunately won't be among them. Apparently, Apple is doing this in the hope of avoiding the models competing for attention, and that it's also had its hand forced due to delays in product launches.

Dylandkt's track record is pretty good: He previously called both the fact that Apple's first M1 iMac would be a lower-powered desktop, and that the M1 chip was going to appear in the iPad Pro 2021.

The rumor also makes some sense, given that we can see why Apple wouldn't want to release a new iMac when the latest one isn't even six months old. On the other hand, it has taken that route before; if you look at the MacBooks Apple launched just last year, we saw one update to the existing Intel-powered MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro in March, and then the new M1 versions in November.

Just as an explanation for those who are wondering, the high end iMac is not expected to release in Q4 alongside the other M1X Mac’s. Apple simply does not want their devices to compete for attention and delay's in product releases have led to this timetable.July 23, 2021 See more

Regardless of what happens with the next iMac, there are some Apple products that are still rumored to be appearing by the end of this year. Among them are upgraded versions of the 14-inch MacBook Pro 2021 and the MacBook Pro 16-inch 2021, both of which are expected to come with Apple's rumored new M1X chip.

The MacBook Air 2021 has also been teased, although the latest rumor suggests it may not be with us until 2022. On the plus side, that same report suggested it could come bearing a mini-LED display like the latest iPad Pro.