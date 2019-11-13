Netflix's latest weapon against Disney Plus is Nickelodeon

Did you think Netflix was just going to stand aside and let the Disney Plus launch garner all the headlines and attention, and then suck up all the subscribers? You might not have seen this coming: Netflix and Nickelodeon just announced a joint partnership to produce years of animated movies and shows for Netflix.

Specifically, the announcement details "a new, multi-year output deal to produce original animated feature films and television series -- based both on the Nickelodeon library of characters as well as all-new [intellectual property]."

The press release references current Nickelodeon hits on Netflix, such as Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling and Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus, before letting audiences know that upcoming specials, "based on The Loud House and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," are in the works.

Other Nickelodeon projects coming to Netflix later this year, listed in the press release, include Klaus (Nov. 15), Dino Girl Gauko from Japan (Nov. 22), I Lost My Body (Nov. 29), and Fast & Furious Spy Racers from DreamWorks (Dec. 26).

This move comes on the day after Disney debuted its own streaming service, which had some technical bumps that were eventually smoothed out.

Oddly, there are no actual Disney Plus parental controls. There are only kids' accounts that have age-appropriate content, but which don't stop children from opening their parents' accounts.