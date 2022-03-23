Netflix is getting a FPS game — here's your first look

Netflix has confirmed that three more mobile games will soon be available to play on iOS or Android devices via the streaming service's Netflix Game category. These new additions to the library will also include Netflix’s first first-person-shooter title.

Last summer Netflix announced it was getting into gaming, and in November the first batch of mobile games were made available to subscribers to download and play on supported mobile devices. Netflix doubled-down on its gaming plans earlier this year, and this trio of new additions to its gaming library would further suggest the streaming service sees gaming as a big part of its future.

Available to download and play right now are This Is A True Story and Shatter Remastered, while FPS title Into The Dead 2: Unleashed is slated as “coming soon.”

This Is A True Story is a narrative-driven puzzle game designed to “share a true story of a Sub-Saharan African woman’s daily struggle to get water for her family.” The game was created by developer Frosty Pop in collaboration with Charity: Water. This Is A True Story has a strong educational pull with its narrative based on actual interviews and experiences.

Shattered Remastered is a more traditional mobile game. It’s actually a refresh of a brick-breaking game that first released on the PS3 in 2009. It offers dozens of unique levels, each of them stuffed with power-ups and boss battles. This one looks great for playing in short bursts while on the go.

Arguably the most interesting new addition is Into The Dead 2: Unleashed. Its extremely generic name aside, this will be Netflix Games’ first FPS and it sees players attempt to fend-off an ever-increasing zombie threat. It also combines runner-style gameplay for an experience that looks to provide non-stop action. It might not quite measure up to console-quality shooters like Call of Duty or Halo Infinite, but it looks like a fun way to use up spare or commuter time.

Netflix has been slowly growing its selection of games over the past few months. These three games join the likes of racer Asphalt Xtreme and Stranger Things: The Game on the Netflix Games service. If you’ve got a mobile device and a Netflix account it’s well worth checking these out especially as they’re all playable completely ad-free and can be downloaded and enjoyed offline as well.