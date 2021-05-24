Netflix Geeked Week to reveal big Witcher and The Umbrella Academy news

Netflix is ready to share details about the next seasons of The Witcher and the Umbrella Academy. Or at least they will be, next month — at an online event that's a first for the streaming service.

In an announcement sent to the media today (May 24), Netflix announced that June 7 through 11 will be Geeked Week. What's a Geeked Week? Going by Netflix's own words, it's practically their own Comic-Con: a "free virtual event full of big news, exciting first looks and more from the creators who make the shows and films you love on Netflix."

Netflix didn't name names for who will be there, but its email included a mini poster, with six properties listed as the marquee names. Those are The Umbrella Academy, The Witcher, The Sandman, The Cuphead Show!, Lucifer and Masters of the Universe: Revelation. At the bottom, it listed Resident Evil, Sweet Tooth and Cowboy Bebop.

Netflix Geeked Week will include "a wide array of exclusive news, new trailers, live art, drop-ins from your favorite stars and much more" about upcoming Netflix series and films. As noted above, we're really keen on learning more about when to expect The Witcher season 2 and Umbrella Academy season 3 to come out.

Netflix Geeked could just give us preview art or new trailers, but both of these shows are at a point where fans are more than ready to know when to mark their calendars for requesting time off to watch and rewatch Geralt and the Hargreeves kids' next adventures.

The event seems to be about Netflix's future of all things geeky, as a letter to the press began with an acknowledgement of previous big hits, stating "Over the years, Netflix has been lucky enough to inspire loyal followings for series and films like Stranger Things, Castlevania, The Old Guard and many more."

As to where exactly this will all happen, the NetflixGeeked social media accounts on Twitter, Instagram, Twitch and Facebook will contain more information.