Massive PS5 restock coming to Walmart stores Dec. 11 — what you need to know

Get ready! A massive console drop is coming to select Walmart stores on Saturday, December 11. The in-store only event will offer PS5 restock, Xbox Series X restock, and Switch OLED restock.

This is Walmart's first in-store console drop and the retailer isn't holding back. In addition to the consoles, Walmart's "gamer drop" will also offer deals on must-have video games and exclusive gear. Not all stores will participate in next Saturday's restock, but you can check which Walmart stores will have restock via Walmart's store locator tool.

(Image credit: Walmart)

Twitter account Lord Restock was first to report of the impending drop. The drop will happen from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. local time. We've reached out to Walmart for additional information. Unfortunately, this console drop will not include the Xbox Series X Halo console.

It's worth noting that Walmart currently has Xbox Series X consoles for sale via All-Access. The bundle includes 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and requires that you open a new line of credit and pay $34.99/month over the span of 24 months.

Last month, Walmart held the most console drops of any major retailer. That said, this will be their first in-store drop. They join the likes of Best Buy and GameStop, which have also experimented with in-store drops.

If you don’t live in one of the areas involved in this in-store PS5 restock, or just don’t feel like taking a trip to a physical store, make sure to check out our PS5 restock hub. This comprehensive guide is updated multiple times per day with the latest restock information to ensure you never miss a drop.

PS5 restock tracker — stores to check