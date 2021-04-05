Loki trailer sends mischief maker on a time-traveling mission to fix reality

Reality bites, especially when you have to fix it. In the new Loki trailer, the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) is tasked with mending the reality he broke when he picked up and absconded with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame.

Of course, this is Loki — can he be trusted not to cause, well, mischief in the process?

Loki is the next Marvel Disney Plus series, premiering on June 11 and following The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Stealing the Tesseract has caused a ripple effect, which lands him in trouble with the Time Variance Authority. But one TVA agent, Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), thinks Loki can help them put things right again.

The new trailer expands on the teaser released during Disney Investor Day in December. It reveals Loki, in custody, arriving at the TVA where he's subjected to the organization's mind-numbing bureaucracy (one agent pushes a huge stack of papers at him and says, "please sign to verify this is everything you've ever said.")

From there, Mobius recruits the "variant" to fix the broken-reality he caused. "I need your unique Loki perspective," the agent says.

The trailer features flashes of Loki traveling to different timelines, all wielding his blades. Some of the places look devastated and post-apocalyptic; clearly, time has not treated them well.

But as we said, this is Loki we're talking about. Can he really be trusted? As Mobius points out, Loki has literally stabbed people in the back dozens of times. Flashing his devilish smile, he promises, "I'd never do it again!"

Loki also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. It will comprise six episodes and a second season is already in development, which would make it the first Marvel Disney Plus series that isn't a one-off limited event (like WandaVision).

While we believed Falcon and the Winter Soldier was perfectly set up for multiple seasons, Loki might work even better as a serialized procedural. Loki as a time cop? We're so there.