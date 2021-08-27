Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream and how to watch online

Fight fans who may look askew at the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream will still consider its co-main event worth the money, so it's time to sit down and figure out how you're going to watch Paul vs Woodley. Oh, and don't think it's on Saturday.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley LIVE STREAM details When: The main card starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST on Sunday, August 29.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley time: These things are subject to change but their ring walks should happen at around 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST.

• U.S. — Watch on Showtime or Fite

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Yes, this fight's on a Sunday night. Weird, huh? Still not as weird as seeing a Paul brother main eventing a boxing match. Even if Jake is considered the one who is taking his fight game more seriously (crossing a high bar there), it's still a peculiar sight. Logan's too busy getting booed out of every WWE arena he sets foot in, for what it's worth.

Paul, fresh off of three pro fight wins, including his latest against Ben Askren, is actually the favorite going into this fight. So, can the undefeated blonde stand triumphant again?

Woodley is not to be looked past, as a former UFC champion, where he was a dominant member of the welterweight division. That said, this is his first boxing match, which probably goes a long way to explain why Paul's considered the favorite (odds below).

But the discerning boxing fan is likely looking slightly further down the card, at the unified women's featherweight titles fight between Yamileth Mercado and the defending champ Amanda Serrano (who last lost in 2012!).

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley odds

At this moment, per BetMGM, Jake Paul is a -200 favorite, after opening at -160. In that time, Woodley has gone from a +120 underdog to a +160 underdog.

Paul winning on points is 9-1, Woodley winning on points is 12-1 and a Paul round 1 win is 6-1.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live streams from anywhere on Earth

While the combination of Fite and Showtime should have you covered, you're not S.O.L. if you can't get them to see the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Folks in the States have two options for watching Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live streams. Most will likely go with Showtime — the more known option.

Then again, if you don't use that app a lot, but you watch various other combat sports, the Fite app may be just as good, if not better, for you.

The fight costs $59.99 on both services.

The main card is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET, with the ring-walks taking place at approximately 10 p.m. ET.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians have one fewer option to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley. The fight card is only on the Fite app in the great white north.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Those in the U.K. will stay up awful late, so they're getting a great discount. BT Sports Box Office is charging £16.95 for fans to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live streams. You can also access it on Sky Sports Box Office.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Main Event PPV and Kayo Sports Main Event are distributing the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live streams to those in Australia. It costs $29.95.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley match card

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley, 190-pound catchweight fight

Yamileth Mercado vs Amanda Serrano (c) for the unified women's featherweight titles

Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Cusumano, heavyweight fight

Montana Love vs. Ivan Baranchyk, welterweight fight

Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor, cruiserweight fight