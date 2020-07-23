IPVanish July sale: three months of VPN cover for the price of one with this deal

US-based VPN stalwart IPVanish is well-known as one of the go-to providers for those who want to maintain true internet privacy. And now it’s offering a cracking deal on a short-term plan – three months for the price of one, which works out at just $3.99 a month.

This comes not long after IPVanish also announced that it had lifted its ten-device limit to allow unlimited connections, meaning that for less than $4 a month you can cover pretty much every device in your household – whether they belong to you or not.

However, if you want to bag this deal you’ll have to grab it soon, as the July sale ends exactly when you’d expect it to – at the end of July. So, for just seven days, you’ve got the chance to save 67% on a low-commitment, great-value VPN deal.

IPVanish VPN & SugarSync cloud storage | three months for the price of one | $11.99

Save 67% – New subscribers to IPVanish can bag a great deal this July by claiming three months for the price of one. That's just $3.99 a month – the VPN's cheapest option. If you're not satisfied with the service you're covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee, and all you need to do is head over to the site to save big on a short contract.View Deal

Why is this IPVanish VPN deal so good?

A staple of our best VPN guide and regularly featuring in our other VPN countdowns, IPVanish is a tried and trusted VPN provider. It has apps for a huge range of devices, from Windows PCs and Macs to Android devices and iPhones, right down to you Amazon Fire TV or your router.

Also, IPVanish has long been partnered with secure cloud storage provider SygarSync, and every plan comes with a complementary 250Gb of storage. In fact, paying for IPVanish is actually cheaper than signing up to SugarSync on its own, so if you’re looking for a safe repository for your sensitive files, you can kill two birds with one stone here.

If you’re looking for the very best service on the market, we’d recommend ExpressVPN. While it’s more expensive at $6.67 a month, the whole experience is a little more polished and it’s an excellent way to access blocked streaming services. If saving money is more important to you, Surfshark is an up-and-comer which offers a two-year plan for less than $2 a month.

However, if you’re after a short plan – whether you’re going on holiday or just hate being tied to a provider for years – this IPVanish deal offers serious value for money and a ton of flexibility. But remember, the sale ends July 31, so you might have to act quickly.