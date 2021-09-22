iPhone 14 Pro could kill the notch and get this monster camera upgrade

iPhone 13 pre-orders are still fresh, but those who have decided to skip this year's lineup will be glad to discover that Apple could finally get rid of the notch altogether for the rumored iPhone 14 Pro models.

That's according to a reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors), who claims that next year's Pro lineup will get a hole-punch display, as well as an upgraded rear camera system with a 48-megapixel main camera.

A hole-punch design implies that the smartphone's display isn't interrupted with a notch and only has a small opening for the front camera, meaning that any biometric authentication method could be placed under the display or integrated into the front-facing camera. Such displays can already be seen in some of Samsung's flagship smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3.

This design is something leaker Jon Prosser has already claimed will be in the iPhone 14, which he showed off in renders supposedly based on leaked information.

Unfortunately, Kuo also predicted that Apple won't revive Touch ID in the iPhone 14 after all. Prior to the release of the iPhone 13, many wished for the feature to make an appearance in this year's lineup and when it didn't, we had our fingers crossed for the iPhone 14. However, Kuo predicts Cupertino might include the feature in the iPhone 15 lineup instead, which is likely to arrive in the second half of 2023.

But even without the Touch ID sensor, Kuo's predictions about next year's iPhone lineup are still exciting, especially with the long-awaited riddance of the notch. Although the iPhone 13 now features a noticeably smaller notch, we still can't see the percentage number for the battery charge, which was one of the initial complaints from when Apple first introduced the iPhone X.

In the meantime, Samsung has already introduced the Galaxy Z Fold 3 that features an under-display camera too — a advantage in providing an all-screen phone that Apple has yet to embrace. Nevertheless, a hole-punch display would still be a big upgrade, that is if Apple actually implements it.

Another potentially impressive upgrade could be centered on iPhone 14 Pro's camera system. Kuo claimed that next year's Pro lineup will get a 48-megapixel main camera; a major upgrade compared to the iPhone 13 Pro. For reference, even with all their upgrades, this year's Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max both feature a 12-megapixel main cameras. So if Kuo's predictions carry any weight, next year's iPhone 14 Pro could have the potential to offer a major upgrade over the current iPhones, which already top our best camera phones list.

It's important to note that Kuo didn't mention the rumored iPhone 14 and 14 mini, so the upgrades from above concern solely the Pro models. But if you're curious to find out more about Apple's next iPhone lineup, make sure to check out our iPhone 14 page.