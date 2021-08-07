iPhone 13 — Apple suppliers are reportedly 'scrambling' for workers

Apple is reportedly expecting a lot of demand for the new iPhone 13, which should go on sale next month, but the company may not be able to keep up. This could cause lengthy wait times for the new flagship even if Apple is able to hit its target release date.

According to a new report from South China Morning Post (via MacRumors), Apple suppliers in China are struggling to hire enough workers, and as a result they are raising their starter bonuses. This comes as all tech companies continue to grapple with the continuing chip shortage.

Foxconn Technology Group’s factory, which produces about 80% of the world's iPhones, "has raised the bonus for new hires to another record-high of 10,200 yuan (US$1,578) if they stay for at least 90 days upon enrollment," says the report. Other suppliers said to be scrambling to hire include Lens Technology and Luxshare Precision.

According to a previous Bloomberg report, Apple is set to produce 90 million iPhone 13 units through the end of they year, which would be a sizable 20% increase over 2020. So the last thing Apple needs right now is a worker shortage.

The challenge appears to be recruiting young people willing to do manufacturing, as factory jobs have reportedly lost their appeal. To help cope, Apple has continued to diversify its supply chain, as it recently tapped a third iPhone maker to help keep up with demand.

Will the iPhone 13 be worth all the hype? Based on the rumors, there are plenty of upgrades on the way, including a smaller notch for the display, a more powerful and efficient A15 Bionic chip and a faster 5G modem. But we're particularly intrigued by the camera leaks, as the iPhone 13 will reportedly feature a new portrait video mode and an astrophotography mode for shooting the night sky.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are expected to boast 120Hz ProMotion displays with a faster refresh rate. And these two phones may also feature always-on displays. Add in a rumored folded optical zoom lens and an improved ultra-wide camera and the new iPhone 13 Pro models could easily see the most demand among early adopters.

Although it's by no means official, we've heard that the Apple event could take September 14th, so it may not be too long before the official invites go out. Stay tuned to our iPhone 13 hub for all the latest news and leaks.