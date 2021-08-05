iPhone 13 Pro reportedly enters production soon as Apple taps new supplier

The iPhone 13 is rumored to launch at an Apple event in September, so it makes sense that the iPhone 13 Pro is reportedly entering production this month. This is according to Nikkei Asia, which also says that Apple has taken on a third iPhone supplier to complement Foxconn and Pegatron.

Little-known Luxshare will reportedly start producing the iPhone 13 Pro, a company that has "never produced iPhones on its own," according to Nikkei. Luxshare previously acquired a South Korean camera module maker and metal frame maker, which is said to be providing components for the new iPhones.

According to a previous Bloomberg report, Apple is on tap to produce 90 million iPhone 13 units through the end of they year, which would be a sizable 20% increase over last year. And just last week a separate report said that Apple was prepping over 100 million A15 Bionic chips. So it would appear Apple could use all the help it could get in order to meet the forecasted higher demands for this year's models.

Apple appears to be diversifying its supply chain in order to help prevent possible shortages of the iPhone 13, as the global chip shortage continues to wreak havoc on the entire electronics industry. Other examples include Sunny Optical for camera lenses and BOE Technology for OLED displays.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max should be the most exciting handsets in Apple's lineup this year. While they're expected to be the same sizes as the iPhone 12 at 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, a big upgrade is rumored in the form of a 120Hz ProMotion display. This faster refresh rate should enable smoother scrolling along with better movie playback and gameplay. In addition, the iPhone 13 Pro series is tipped to get an always-on display.

Other expected upgrades for the iPhone 13 Pro line include a new 6P element ultra-wide lens with auto focus and folded optical zoom lens, although the latter may be reserved for the Pro Max. Check out our iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro comparison for all the biggest rumored differences.

The regular iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 should have plenty of enhancements as well. They should both offer the fast new A15 Bionic processor and a better 5G modem from Qualcomm, and we've also heard about computational photography perks like a portrait video mode and astrophotography for shooting the night sky.

With the iPhone 13 rumored to launch at an Apple event during the third week of September, it won't be long before we learn which leaks were true and which ones were just wishful thinking. Check out our iPhone 13 hub for all the latest news.