iPhone 12 last-minute leak just revealed huge camera upgrades

Up until now, most of the iPhone 12 rumors have centered around the sizes, prices and key specs like the A14 Bionic chip and storage. But now the iPhone 12 camera upgrades are coming into focus, and there’s a lot to break down.

According to leaker Max Weinbach (@Pineleaks), the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max will both offer plenty of camera enhancements, from a much better zoom on the regular iPhone 12 models to an improved Night mode on the iPhone 12 Pros. Here’s everything you need to know.

As first spotted by vMacRumors, Weinbach says that the “digital and optical zoom will be getting a massive boost this year.” Because the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 won’t feature a telephoto lens, they’ll have to rely on software. But you can expect “significantly extended digital zoom, both quality and distance wise.”

When it comes to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, Weinbach says that telephoto is being tested with 3x optical zoom. However, earlier this week a leak by Kang on Weibo said that the iPhone 12 would do 4x optical zoom and the iPhone 12 Pro Max would reach 5x.

Digital and Optical Zoom will be getting a massive boost this year. The standard iPhone 12 will completely rely on software for this, still. You will get an significantly extended digital zoom, both quality and distance wise.

In addition, Apple is allegedly trying for 25x to 30x digital zoom, which would rival the Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy Note 20 but be less than the 50x Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

It doesn’t end there. Weinbach tweets that the Night mode on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be usable on the telephoto camera. And there could be a “sort of macro camera feature” that will be you 2.2cm closer to objects compared to the iPhone 11 Pro.

Last but not least on the camera front, the ultra wide camera on the iPhone 12 is apparently getting a larger aperture to improve low-light performance.

So what about battery life? Weinbach has some intel on this, too, claiming that the iPhone 12 Pro models will offer 1 hour of extra battery life. The bad news: the iPhone 5.4-inch 12 mini will offer less juice than the current iPhone 11 due to its smaller design and battery.

As previously rumored, Weinbach says that the iPhone 12 will offer faster Face ID, but he explains why. This will be enabled by a "dynamic zoning algorithm" feature. Plus, the notch on the iPhone 12 mini may have a smaller width.

The entire lineup will be unveiled at Apple’s iPhone 12 event on October 13, so we’ll know very soon if all of these leaks are legit.