Hurry! This Switch Lite deal includes a free $20 Amazon credit

Finding Nintendo Switch deals is no easy task. The console tends to sell out quickly when it's in stock and discounts are very rare. However, we've spotted a Nintendo Switch Lite deal that's perfect for just about all Nintendo fans.

Currently, Amazon has the Nintendo Switch Lite on sale for $199. Use coupon "8RLOZI4Z5INC" and you'll get a free $20 Amazon credit and 7-day Nintendo Switch Online membership . Sure, you'll pay full price for the handheld, but you'll get two freebies, which is a very rare offer. (The deal is valid on all Switch Lite colors).

Nintendo Switch Lite w/ $20 credit + online membership: for $199 @ Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon is bundling the Nintendo Switch Lite with a $20 Amazon credit and 7 days of Nintendo Switch Online membership when you activate coupon "8RLOZI4Z5INC" at the final checkout page. The Switch Lite is a dedicated handheld, rather than a hybrid console, but still does all the things you need from a Switch — especially the games. Plus it's lighter and feels sturdier than its bigger brother.View Deal

The Switch Lite features a sleek, unibody design, fully integrated controls, and a built-in +Control Pad. With its compact and cute 8.2 x 3.6-inch design, the Switch Lite is more pocket-friendly than the standard 9.4 x 4-inch Nintendo Switch.

In our Nintendo Switch Lite review, we were impressed with its gorgeous, comfortable design, portability, and good battery life. It sports a 5.5-inch 720p touch display, which is smaller than the standard Switch's 6.2-inch display, but s just as vibrant and bright as the larger Switch's display. We also found the Switch Lite to be more immersive, since it has thinner bezels. Combined with its stellar game library, it won a Tom's Guide Editor's Choice award.

Switch Lite deals are very rare and can sell out quickly, so don't hesitate to grab this promo while you still can.