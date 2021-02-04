Hurry! This Surface Pro 7 deal saves you $460 right now

With most of us living that work-from-home lifestyle, tablets make a perfect portable gadget when it comes to remote working. So if you’re searching for a solid deal to snatch one of the best tablets available, we’ve got you covered.

Right now, Best Buy has the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover on sale for $899.98 . That's saving you $460, making it one of the best laptop deals available right now. With this package deal, you will get the Surface Pro 7 along with its signature Type Cover, which doubles as a keyboard.

Surface Pro 7 w/ Type Cover: was $1,359 now $899 @ Best Buy

The Surface Pro 7 is considered one of the best tablets on the market. With Windows 10 built-in, a great display and its high-quality type cover included, the Surface Pro 7 is a steal for anyone looking for a premium 2-in-1 laptop for an affordable price. It's now $460 off. View Deal

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 is one of the few tablets that give you that laptop feel, which is an essential when it comes to performing work-related tasks. This device packs a punch with a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense touch display, a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 25GB SSD. And with Windows 10 already pre-installed, your brand-new Surface Pro 7 will be ready to use.

In our Surface Pro 7 review , we were impressed with the solid overall performance of the tablet as well as its bright and colorful display, and of course, the USB-C charging.

We also loved the Surface Pro Signature Type cover (which comes with this package deal) and boy, was it an absolute joy to type on. With this accessory, your tablet instantly adopts that laptop-esque look with the responsive keyboard and trackpad, while serving as a protective cover to your device. And unlike the Apple Magic Keyboard , this accessory is lightweight and doesn’t add an unnecessary 1.3 pounds to the tablet.

However, during our battery test, we noticed that this 2-in-1 tablet took a slight step back compared to the Surface Pro 6. The Surface Pro 7 will last you around seven hours if used for general web surfing and simple tasks. Just make sure to keep a charger at hand if you’re planning to use it for a longer period of time or performing battery-draining tasks such as design work and/or video editing.

All-in-all, if you’re on the hunt for a powerful 2-in-1 laptop/tablet whether it’s for everyday use or work-oriented, the Surface Pro 7 provides great value at a now reduced price.