Hurry! New iPhone SE 2020 deal drops price to just $199

iPhone SE 2020 preorders have officially started and Walmart has one of the best iPhone SE 2020 deals we've seen. In fact, this is one of the best Apple deals ever.

For a limited time, Walmart has the iPhone SE 2020 on sale for $199. That's $200 off and the best iPhone SE 2020 discount to date. The offer requires activation and an installment plan with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon. This is likely the best iPhone SE deal we'll see till Amazon Prime Day.

iPhone SE 2020: was $399 now $199 @ Walmart

The new iPhone SE 2020 packs a fast A13 Bionic chip, 4.7-inch Retina display, Touch ID sensor, and wireless charging. It's the least expensive iPhone in Apple's lineup and one of the best cheap phones we're likely to see all year.

That said, there are a few compromises Apple had to make to reach this price point. First, there's no Face ID support — a feature that's been standard on all new iPhones. In addition, the new iPhone SE 2020 only has one camera on the front and back. Fortunately, the cameras get a boost from Apple's machine learning tricks to capture portraits. In spite of those few limitations, the new iPhone SE is an excellent phone if you don't require cutting-edge horsepower.

This iPhone SE 2020 deal is valid through July 17.