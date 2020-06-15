Hurry! Best iPad deal of the year is back — and it's gonna sell out soon

The best iPad deals help the best tablet become even more accessible, and today's no different. The 10.2-inch iPad — the same one I gave my parents for Christmas last year — is at its cheapest price of the year, making now a great time to upgrade your old one (or just get another iPad for family member, so you don't have to share).

Right now Amazon has the 10.2-inch iPad (32GB) on sale for $249.99. (Best Buy offers the same price). That chops $79 off the price, and ties the best iPad deal we've seen all year. Those who want to save movies for offline viewing should know they can save even more: the 10.2-inch iPad (128GB) on sale for $329. (Best Buy again offers the same price). That's $100 in savings and the best deal of the pair, as more savings means this tablet will take a lot longer to fill up.

Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

Apple's 32GB 10.2-inch iPad is now $79 off. This is our favorite tablet for a multitude of reasons: long battery life and bright screen, plus Apple's recently increased the size of its screen and added Smart Keyboard folio support. (Best Buy offers the same price).

Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 128GB): was $429 now $329 @ Amazon

Those who keep filling their device storage to capacity should note that Best Buy also sells the 128GB iPad for $329. It's the storage space that the iPad should come with by default, and this lowers its price to the 32GB iPad's normal price. (Best Buy again offers the same price)

I bought the 10.2-inch iPad for my parents because I knew it would have zero issues. Not only is its screen bright with solid color reproduction, its sound quality is damn solid too. It also supports the Apple Pencil and Apple's keyboard cover, thanks to recent updates.

The best part of the iPad, though, is its long endurance. It lasted nearly 12 hours on our battery test, making it perfect for a whole day of lounging or even a long road trip.

The iPad runs on an A10 Fusion chip that's OK for most needs, but it isn't beefy either. You'll be able to run Apple Arcade games like Rayman Mini and What The Golf?, though.

This pair of deals provide the lowest iPad prices we've seen since Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Amazon Prime Day is due much later this year than normal, so don't expect to see anything better anytime soon.