Hurry! Best Buy and Amazon are slashing up to $3,000 off OLED TV prices right now

LG OLED TVs are renown for their excellent picture quality and high price. However, now that Super Bowl TV deals are in full effect, retailers are driving OLED prices as low as they can go.
Currently, Best Buy is taking up to $3,000 off select LG OLED TVs. The sale also includes LG NanoCell TVs, which are LG's direct competitor to Samsung's QLED TVs. This is one of the best TV deals we've seen this month. (And we've seen plenty this month). Even better, Amazon is price-matching the sale and many of these OLED TVs come with a free year of Disney Plus, whereas the NanoCell TVs come with six free months of Disney Plus.
Not sure where to start? The LG 55-inch OLED B9 4K TV ($1,299.99) is the cheapest OLED TV in Best Buy's sale. It's LG's entry-level OLED, but it delivers all the flagship performance you'd expect from LG's pricier OLED TVs.
Meanwhile, the LG 55-inch OLED C9 4K TV ($1,499.99) is an Editor's Choice TV that delivers excellent color quality, impressive brightness, and extremely smooth action. Make sure to check out our review of the LG C9 OLED for our full impression.
It's worth noting that Amazon is price-matching every TV in Best Buy's sale and Amazon's price is usually about $3 cheaper than Best Buy's price. Here are the best deals you can get now.
LG 55" OLED B9 4K TV: was $1,399 now $1,299 @ Best Buy
The B9 series is LG's entry-level OLED TV. But don't let the entry-level part fool you. This 2019 OLED TV delivers deep blacks, sharp contrast, and all the vivid colors associated with OLED TVs. Amazon has it on sale for $1,296.99.View Deal
LG 55" OLED C9 4K TV: was $1,599 now $1,499 @ Best Buy
The Editor's Choice LG C9 OLED blew us away with its impressive picture quality and sound. It offers best-in-class performance, extremely smooth action, and excellent color quality. Amazon has it on sale for $1,496.99.View Deal
LG NanoCell 49" 4K TV: was $649 now $549 @ Best Buy
We get it. Not everyone can afford to drop a grand on a new TV. That's where the LG NanoCell 8 Series comes in. It uses LG's enhanced LCD display technology — a direct competitor to Samsung's QLED TVs — to offer the best LCD picture possible. At $549, it's the cheapest TV in Best Buy's sale. Amazon has it on sale for $546.99.View Deal
LG NanoCell 65" 4K TV: was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy
The LG NanoCell 9 Series of TVs offer full array local dimming and LG's newer A7 Gen 2 CPU to deliver the best picture quality possible. Full array local dimming makes for darker, richer, and deeper colors. (The Nano 8 Series use local dimming). Amazon has it on sale for $1,096.99. View Deal