Hundreds of fixes coming to Cyberpunk 2077 1.2 patch — here's what to expect

The developers of Cyberpunk 2077 have just shared a full list of patch notes ahead of the imminent launch of Patch 1.2. By the looks of it, the game's second major patch is set to introduce hundreds of bug fixes as well as gameplay alterations.

According to CD Projekt RED, the major update will be available "soon," though no details were given as to when exactly users can expect it. Some of the changes include ray tracing support for AMD graphics cards, as well as fixes to the game's many crash-related bugs that have plagued it since launch.

According to developers, gamers can expect hundreds of fixes to the game. This includes alterations to how quickly police are able to respond to the player's crimes, as well as much-needed changes to vehicle interactions.

Gamers playing Cyberpunk 2077 on previous-gen consoles will be happy to see that the developers are dedicating time to address console-specific issues, which have been granted its own section within the Patch 1.2 notes. These include memory handling optimizations on Xbox, solutions to rendering issues on PlayStation 4, as well as fixes for “multiple issues with random game freezes."

Cyberpunk 2077's second patch was announced on Monday, March 29, just barely in time to meet CD Projekt RED's previous promise of releasing the patch in "in the second half of March."

This particular patch was originally expected back in February 2021, but was delayed following a ransomware attack that struck the company when an unidentified actor gained access to the company's network and collected restricted data.

The cyberattack came shortly after CD Projekt Red released the first patch in January 2021, which ironically introduced a game-breaking bug to the game's main questline.

Overall, Cyberpunk 2077 has been branded a "disaster," having been plagued with crashes and various bugs since launch. This, considering the fact that the developers had originally delayed the game's release for eight months, highlighted that more time was needed in order to publish a full game.

Following a catastrophic launch, tirade of refunds and criticism from fans, CD Project RED issued an apology, announcing a timeline of patch updates and free DLC for gamers to expect up until 2022. Although the developers did not specify how many DLCs players can expect, a dataminer called PricklyAssassin recently uncovered that CD Projekt RED is planning to release 10 DLCs, according to information obtained through the game's Epic Games Store page.

