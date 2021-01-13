How to watch the Trump impeachment hearing online without cable

Trump impeachment hearing schedule Today (Wednesday, Jan. 13), the House convened, starting at 9 a.m. ET. There is no scheduled end time.

You can watch it all happen on CNN.

And here we are, watching the second Trump impeachment hearing in as many as years. Yes, 13 months after U.S. President Donald J. Trump's original impeachment, the president may become the first ever to get another.

Today's hearing at the House is based on an impeachment resolution that includes one article of "incitement of insurrection," referring to the speeches President Trump gave regarding the election, including those made during the Electoral College certification, which were followed by riots on the Capitol that followed.

Specifically, the resolution states: "President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government. He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government."

It goes on to conclude "He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States."

The impeachment hearings are taking place after Vice President Mike Pence told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that he would not invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. In a letter, Pence stated "I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution."

Unlike the previous impeachment hearing, this will not go down on a strictly partisan vote. At least five republicans have declared they will vote in favor of impeachment, according to CBS News. Most notable among them is Liz Cheney (R-WY). Joining her will be Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA), John Katko (R-NY), Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), Fred Upton (R-MI). More may cross the aisle.

Rule debate and vote setting parameters: The House will convene at 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday. After some housekeeping, lawmakers will begin debating the rule that establishes that there will be two hours of debate the impeachment resolution. After the House debates that rule, they vote on it — and possibly another procedural vote. Those are expected to pass mostly along party lines.

As for how this will proceed, the hearings begin with a House debate on the resolution, made up of two hours where Republicans and Democrats will be given equal time.

If the House passes the resolution, it's unknown how fast it will proceed to the Senate — which isn't scheduled to be in session until Jan. 19, one day before Joe Biden is inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States. The senate could be called back early, if the current majority leader, Sen. Mitch McConnell approves it and incoming majority leader Sen. Chuck Schumer pushes for it. The New York Times reported that McConnell "told associates that he believes President Trump committed impeachable offenses and that he is pleased that Democrats are moving to impeach him."

CNN is opening up its coverage to all, for free, without the normal login you'd need to watch its coverage online. The hearings began at 9 a.m. ET.

Viewers can also follow along on CNN's apps for iOS and Android, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV. Coverage is also available on CNN.com.

CNN is also available on two of the best streaming services: Sling TV and FuboTV.

Fubo has a 7-day free trial, and its $65 per month package has 120-plus channels, and that's before you add on regional sports networks.

Sling TV offers CNN in both the Sling Blue and Sling Orange packages, which each start at $30 per month. Both plans come with varying channel lineups that include ESPN, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, TNT and more.

Fubo.TV : The best streaming service for getting 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a seven-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

How to watch Trump impeachment vote on Fox News

Fox News is also currently carrying a live stream of the vote. available on Sling TV, but only on Sling Blue. FuboTV also has Fox News.

Fox News is on the Sling TV Blue package, which also has local NBC and Fox channels (in select markets) and a slew of cable networks like FX, Cartoon Network, Syfy and USA. Sling TV is one of the least expensive live TV services in the market.

The complete streaming service for sports fans, Fubo.TV also provides plenty of ways to stay informed with the news. So, after you use Fubo to follow the Electoral College certification on Fox News and Fox Business, you can also tune into the NFL season across local CBS, FOX and NBC affiliates, as well as ESPN and NFL Network.

How to watch the Trump impeachment hearing on MSNBC

Over on MSNBC, coverage of the impeachment hearing continues throughout the day, and you can access the channel through these services.

MSNBC is on the Sling TV Blue package, which also has AMC, BET, Food Network and FX. Sling TV is one of the most affordable streaming services available, and Sling Blue also adds in NFL Network, local Fox and NBC affiliates, TNT and USA.

Fubo.TV is one of the most complete live TV services. It's got both FX and FXX, Comedy Central, AMC, HGTV and much more. Football fans will also want Fubo for access to every channel they need for NFL live streams, with CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network.

C-SPAN isn't carried by most live TV services. The only one that does is AT&T TV Now, which we don't recommend.

The cheaper and easier way to watch C-SPAN's coverage of the impeachment is online at their YouTube channel or website.

Own a Roku? You can get all the free Trump impeachment vote live updates you could need from The Roku Channel. ABC News Live, NBC News NOW and Newsy are among the channels in the streamer's free offerings.

Alternatively, your local broadcast networks may be available for free, online via Locast. Its reach isn't as far as the above streaming services, though, serving 45.6% of the U.S. population, though that does reach over 148 million people. You can get ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and PBS through Locast, and their broadcasts begin at 6 p.m. ET.