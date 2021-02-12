How to watch The Notebook online: Is the movie streaming for free?

The Notebook details Release date: June 25, 2004

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams, James Garner, Gena Rowlands, James Marsden, Kevin Connolly, Sam Shepard, Joan Allen

Director: Nick Cassavetes

Rating: PG-13

Run time: 124 min

Valentine's Day is coming up, making it the perfect time to watch The Notebook online and on streaming. The sweeping romantic drama centers on the first love that blooms for a young couple played by Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams.

The Notebook is considered one of the most romantic movies of all time. In fact, it's so romantic that Gosling and McAdams actually fell in love on set and dated for several years!

The movie toggles between two time periods. In the present day, an elderly gentleman named Duke (James Garner) recounts the story of the young couple to a fellow nursing home resident (Gena Rowlands). In the '40s, Noah Calhoun (Gosling) is a poor lumber mill worker who falls instantly for heiress Allie Hamilton (McAdams). However, Allie's parents forbid the relationship due to the difference in social class.

They break up and part ways, with Noah enlisting to fight in World War II and Allie attending college and volunteering as a nurse. Through that work, she meets a wounded soldier, Lon Hammond Jr. (James Marsden), who also happens be a lawyer and from old money, and they become engaged. But Allie has never forgotten Noah and he's pined for her all this time, too.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Notebook online and on streaming.

How to watch The Notebook streaming on HBO Max

Valentine's date night is all set: The Notebook is streaming online at HBO Max.

That's no surprise since it was distributed New Line Cinema, a studio owned by WarnerMedia. But still, you never know how long The Notebook will be on HBO Max, so make sure to watch it soon.

HBO Max is one of the new kids on the streaming block but it's already got a ton to offer, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like American Pickle and The Flight Attendant. HBO Max costs $15 per month but right now, you can save 20% when you prepay six months.View Deal

You can also rent and purchase The Notebook on Amazon Prime Video. Right now, the movie is on sale — $0.99 to rent and $6.99 to purchase.

The Notebook is available through other digital retailers, including:

Is The Notebook on Netflix?

Unfortunately, The Notebook is not streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

However, The Notebook is on Netflix in several other regions and countries, including the UK, Canada, Australia, Germany and Russia.

Netflix subscribers from those countries who are abroad can get access to their service using the best Netflix VPN.

The Notebook cast

The cast of Titanic is led by Ryan Gosling as lumber mill worker Noah Calhoun and Rachel McAdams as heiress Allison "Allie" Hamilton.

They are joined by:

James Garner as Older Noah Calhoun / "Duke"

Gena Rowlands as Older Allie Calhoun

James Marsden as Lon Hammond, Jr.

Joan Allen as Anne Hamilton

Sam Shepard as Frank Calhoun

David Thornton as John Hamilton

Kevin Connolly as Fin

Jamie Brown as Martha Shaw