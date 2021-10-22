How to watch Insecure season 5 online — release time and more

All good things must come to an end. It's almost time to watch Insecure season 5 online, to see how the final season wraps up Issa and Molly's journeys. They still have a bit of glowin' up and growin' up to do.

Insecure season 5 release date and time Insecure season 5 premieres Sunday, October 24 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.

Insecure season 5 picks up with quite a few dangling threads. Issa (Issa Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) are trying to rebuild their friendship after their estrangement. A trip to Stanford for their 10-year reunion brings back a lot of old memories for the former besties, but it also highlights how much things have changed since their college days.

Meanwhile, both women's love lives are a mess. Issa had rekindled her relationship with Lawrence (Jay Ellis) and was even planning to move to San Francisco for his new job. Then, he dropped a huge bombshell: His ex, Condola, was pregnant! Not only that, Issa had also started hanging out again with Nathan (Kendrick Sampson). Plus, Queen Sugar star Kofi Siriboe is joining the cast in Insecure season 5 and looks like he may be a potential new love interest.

And more importantly, Issa has to figure out her career ambitions and goals following the success of the Block Party.

Here's everything you need to watch Insecure season 5. Plus, watch the trailer below:

How to watch Insecure season 5 online

In the U.S., Insecure season 5 premieres Sunday, October 24 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO. It will also stream concurrently and on demand on HBO Max.

Season 5 consists of 10 total episodes, which will air weekly on Sundays.

HBO Max Best Streaming Service HBO Max is one of the newer kids on the streaming block but it's already got a ton to offer, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and The Flight Attendant. HBO Max costs $15 per month for the no-ads version and $10 for the ad-supported plan. View Deal

How to watch Insecure season 5 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch Insecure season 5 with a subscription to Crave. New episodes will drop at the same time as the U.S. airing.

Crave has a 7-day free trial. After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

If you're an American traveling abroad and want to use your HBO Max subscription, you'll need to look into the best VPN services.

How to watch Insecure season 5 in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Brits can watch Insecure season 5 on Sky Comedy. It will air first on Tuesday, October 26 at 2 a.m. BST, with a replay at the much more reasonable hour of 9 p.m.

You can also stream Insecure season 5 episodes on-demand with the Sky Go app, which you can access with any one of Sky's packages and deals.

If you're an HBO Max subscriber traveling abroad and want to avoid spoilers, you'll need to look into the best VPN services.