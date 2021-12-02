How to watch Demon Slayer season 2: Entertainment District Arc for free

Exit the Mugen Train, it's almost time to watch Demon Slayer season 2: Entertainment District Arc. And, depending on who you ask, this is the real start of season 2. Yes, we've heard the complaints that the first section of Demon Slayer season 2 was just rehashed pre-amble, and online critics have a point.

Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc release date You can stream Demon Slayer season 2's Entertainment District Arc starting on December 5.

• Where: Funimation

• Time: 11:45 a.m. ET / 8:45 a.m. PT

• Free trial: the first 14 days are free on Funimation

For the uninitiated, Demon Slayer season 1 was followed by a feature-length movie Mugen Train, which did shockingly high numbers at the box office with a total worldwide gross of over $503 million USD and counting.

In Mugen Train, we followed Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu and Inosuke on a mission to help Flame Hashira Kyōjurō Rengoku fight a demon that had defeated and killed many Demon Slayers. Of course, this travel didn't go too well, as they were all enchanted and fell into a deep sleep. After much fighting and battle, Kyōjurō passes away after a fatal injury taking on Akaza, the Upper Moon Three.

Then, when Demon Slayer the show came back for season 2, it spent 7 episodes retelling that series of events. All leading up to Demon Slayer season 2, episode 8: the Entertainment District Arc. This adventure sees Tanjiro and his friends in the Yoshiwara Entertainment District, to fight a demon named Daki. Check it out in the trailer below:

How to watch Demon Slayer season 2: Entertainment District Arc

You can watch Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc on Funimation, and you get your first taste for free if you've never had a membership before. The service gives 14-day free trials to new members, and Entertainment District Arc will be there on Sunday (Dec. 5).

The episode will arrive at 11:45 a.m. ET / 8:45 a.m. PT, and the following episodes should hit weekly on Sundays at the same time.

As always, we recommend setting a reminder to make sure you remember to think about canceling your recurring bill, lest you spend $7.99 without realizing it. In this case, set an alarm for 12 days after you set up the account.

Funimation is available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and Brazil.

How to stream Demon Slayer season 2: Entertainment District Arc with a VPN

If you're out of town and Funimation isn't available to watch in your current location, you can still watch Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc — and you don't need to be thwarted by geo-fenced restrictions. With the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch the new movie no matter where you are.

How to watch Demon Slayer season 1 and Mugen Train

Let's attack this in chronological order.

The entire first season of Demon Slayer is on Netflix, so you can start there.

And for how to watch Demon Slayer: Mugen Train? Much like the next chapter of season 2, it too is on Funimation.