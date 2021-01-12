AMD CES 2021 live stream: How to watch the Ryzen and Radeon event

AMD is set to host a major keynote at CES 2021 scheduled for later today at 9 a.m PT, 11 a.m. ET and 4 p.m. U.K. time.

And the easiest way to watch Dr. Lisa Su unveil what AMD has in store for 2021 will be to watch it on the company's YouTube channel. We've made things easier by embedding the video below.

AMD has kept pretty tight lipped on what to expect from its CES 2021 showcase. But we're expecting to see next generation laptop-grade processors built around the new Zen 3 architecture. And there could even be some new laptop versions of the Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards that debuted last year.

"During the keynote, Dr. Su will highlight AMD’s high-performance computing and graphics solutions portfolio and outline the company’s innovative vision for the future of research, education, work, entertainment and gaming. You can also expect a showcase of product demos and groundbreaking innovation that AMD and partners are driving through their technologies," AMD said in a statement.

Really, we're hoping AMD gives us an update on the supply situation regarding the Ryzen 5000 series. With everyone working from home, PC building has seen a surge in popularity. That's led to a scarcity of high-end parts, leading to inflated prices by scalpers on sites like eBay.

Beyond gaming-focused processors, there's a chance that AMD will also announce a new line of Ryzen Threadripper hardware meant for high-end desktops. While these chips are not consumer-facing, it's cool to see how far AMD can push its hardware nonetheless.