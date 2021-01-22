Hitman 3 on PS5 vs Xbox Series X — see which one wins

Ever since the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, people have been asking which of the two consoles is better That’s not an easy question to answer, but in the case of Hitman 3, we know exactly which console comes out on top.

The Xbox Series X is able to run the game at native 4K resolution and 60 fps, unlike the PS5, which caps out at 1800p and features lower-quality shadows. However, the PS5 does rock a solid frame rate throughout.

This was discovered by Digital Foundry, which measured the performance of the game on both consoles. In the process, the site discovered that the Xbox Series X has the visual edge.

No doubt, the Xbox Series X’s success is down to its more powerful hardware. The weaker Xbox Series S capped out at 1080p and 60 fps by comparison. Last-gen systems came in at 30 fps, however, with the exception of the PS4 Pro, which ran at 60 fps. Evidently, that’s due to what developer IO Interactive has described as a “frame interpolated option”.

In the grand scheme of things, it’s not the biggest difference in the world, and we don't suggest that PS5 owners swap consoles just for this one game. That's especially true since the Xbox Series X has underperformed on a number of launch titles, compared to the PS5.

According to reports, this is likely due to the fact developers got access to PS5 development kits much earlier than they did for the Series X. As such, they’ve had more time to familiarize themselves with Sony’s hardware and better optimize games.

Of course, with this news about Hitman 3’s performance on the console, it seems like the Xbox Series X is starting to pick up some steam. It’s not going to suddenly change things overnight, but as time goes on, we should see more titles that have a slight graphical edge on Microsoft’s console.

Granted, with the differences being so minor, there’s no reason to hold out for one specific console. The ongoing stock issues make them next-to-impossible to find. Be sure to bookmark our where to buy Xbox Series X and where to buy PS5 pages. We're constantly updating and checking for the latest restocks.