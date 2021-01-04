GTA 6 release date leak looks like very bad news

If you were planning on adding the latest version of Grand Theft Auto to your list of must-play games, it's time to make alternative plans.

Prominent Rockstar Games insider Yan2295 took to Twitter to claim that while Grand Theft Auto VI is in development, it's not coming anytime soon. This contradicts claims made last year where he claimed the game was much further along in development.

Last year, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier (who was with Kotaku at the time) reported that GTA VI was still early in development. He went to further clarify in a tweet that it was years away.

Yes GTA 6 is being developped. No it's not coming soon. No I don't know when it's gonna be announced or released. You can stop asking now.January 2, 2021

Yan2295, who apparently is so good at leaking that publisher 2K Games asked him to stop, challenged Shreier's reporting saying the game was much further along in development. Well, now he's backing off of those claims.

Unfortunately, Yan2295 did not give any additional intel. But considering that it took Grand Theft Auto V five years to to develop, an upcoming GTA VI might not land until 2023, assuming preliminary work started after the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018.

Until then, Grand Theft Auto Online will have to suffice. Although, we do suggest giving Yakuza: Like a Dragon a try.