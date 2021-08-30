Google Pixel 6 could take on iPhone 13 with September 13 launch

Google's big new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are coming, and according to a tipster, they could arrive sooner than we thought. September 13 is the rumor, a day before Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 13.

The tipster posted on Chinese social media site Weibo. This person claims that Google will hold its international Pixel 6 press conference on September 13. If true, September is going to be a really, really busy month for smartphones.

Not only is the iPhone 13 expected to take all the attention for next month, but rumors over the weekend said that Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy S21 FE in September. That phone is tipped to be a more affordable Galaxy S21, and could really give the Pixel 6 a run for its money (depending on how Google structures pricing).

Among other key specs, the S21 FE should have a Snapdragon 888 processor, making for a very powerful phone — we're still not sure how Google's new Tensor system-on-chip for the Pixel 6 will compare to Qualcomm's best silicon. It's anyone's guess right now.

And of course, the world at large will be focused on the iPhone 13, which we believe will see some important upgrades, especially on the Pro models. The Pixel 6 simply won't have the weight of Apple's flagship phone, so it seems a bit silly and shortsighted to attempt to steal Apple's thunder.

What we expect for the Pixel 6

(Image credit: Google )

Google has already spilled some of the beans on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Both phones will feature the new Tensor processor, which Google allegedly designed in tandem with Samsung. Tensor will supposedly focus on AI and machine learning, potentially making the Pixel 6 the most powerful phone ever in that regard.

Performance-wise, Tensor is not expected to outdo the Snapdragon 888 or A14 Bionic (certainly not the upcoming A15 Bionic). But with Google controlling the hardware, the Pixel 6 could be a unique Android phone. For starters, it could equal longer support, with some rumors claiming that Google will back the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro for five years with updates.

Both phones should have 50MP main cameras with a 12MP ultrawide. The Pixel 6 Pro should have a 48MP telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom. We think that this hardware combined with Google's existing computational photography prowess will make the Pixel 6 one of the best camera phones.

The smaller Pixel 6 is expected to have a 6.4-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, along with a 4,614 mAh battery. We anticipate that the Pixel 6 Pro will have a larger 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

From all appearances, Google is going all out with the Pixel 6 with a wholly new design and true flagship specs. Of course, the company has also alluded to true flagship pricing, too, which might disappoint some Pixel fans. Google is also allegedly planning to push the Pixel 6 hard in terms of marketing. We'll just have to see.