Golden Joystick Awards 2020 voting is open — how to vote for your favorite games

It's been an exceptionally stellar year for video games, and as always, the Golden Joystick Awards are here to help celebrate the best and most innovative releases of the year. Voting for the annual game awards show has officially opened up, so now's your chance to make sure your favorite titles of 2020 have a shot at taking the gold.

To vote in the Golden Joystick Awards, simply visit the official voting page right here. There are close to 20 categories you can vote in, including Best Game Community, Best Gaming Hardware, Best Storytelling, Studio of the Year and the Still Playing award for games that continue to thrive year after year.

Your ultimate PS5 guide

Xbox Series X: What you need to know

We expect the Golden Joysticks to be especially competitive this year, with titles like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, The Last of Us Part II, Fall Guys and Ghost of Tsushima earning multiple nods. You have until Monday, November 2 to vote, so make sure to get your voice heard while you can.

Better yet, voting in the Golden Joystick Awards nets you a choice of free ebook, including exciting issues of Edge Magazine, Nintendo All-Stars and the PC Gamer Annual.

The Golden Joystick Awards will broadcast live this November in a new all-digital format, and more announcements are to come regarding the show's hosts and special guests. This is not an awards show you'll want to miss — stay tuned for more.