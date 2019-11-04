Galaxy S10 Lite Design Just Leaked and It's a Weird Mashup

Samsung has been rumored to be working on a new version of the Galaxy S10 allegedly dubbed the Galaxy S10 Lite. And now, we might know what it looks like.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has published an image of a smartphone design sketch for what's believed to be the Galaxy S10 Lite. And at first blush, it looks nearly identical to the devices we already know.

The sketch clearly shows a device that looks identical to the Galaxy S10+ from the front. There's a screen that nearly entirely covers the front of the device, as well as a dual camera array for the front-facing lenses. Those cameras sit at the top-right of the display.

On the rear, you'll find a design that's decidedly unlike the Galaxy S10+. Instead, the device's backplate comes with a nearly identical design to the Galaxy S9+, complete with a vertically aligned dual-camera array in the middle and an LED flash to the right.

According to reports, Samsung is working on a new version of the Galaxy S10, called the Galaxy S10 Lite (not to be confused with last year's Galaxy S10e), that would launch next year alongside its new Galaxy S11 series. We don't know too much about the device just yet, but it's believed to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and feature enough power to work with today's sophisticated apps without breaking the bank.

Delivering a dual camera array on both the front and back of the device would help to differentiate the device from higher-end Galaxy S11 models Samsung might have planned. It could also help to keep the price down. Indeed, Samsung's goal with the Galaxy S10 Lite is to deliver a compelling, but cheaper option than the Galaxy S11 lineup.

Borrowing design elements from the Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy S10+ could be a smart way to do that. But whether customers will ultimately want a hybrid device a year after the Galaxy S10 launched is unknown.

Look for more on the Galaxy S10 Lite as we march towards early 2020, when the handset is expected to be unveiled.