Fortnite Short Nite event: Start time, date and location

Fortnite Short Nite Schedule The Fortnite Short Nite screening starts at 2 p.m. ET, Saturday (February 20). It will run until 2 p.m. ET on Sunday (February 21).

The Fortnite Short Nite film festival is going to continue the game's experimentations in pop culture events. This half-hour event is free, and will present a series of animated short films to all those who want to jump into Party Royale (details below). Big Screen. Grab some popcorn (in real life or in-game), jump in with yourself or some friends, and enjoy a series of short-form cinema.

Short Nite will feature content "from around the world," including shorts that got Academy Award nominations for Best Animated Short Film. And if you just want to watch the films while you hunt and shoot, it will be available in Picture-in-Picture mode, and starting every two hours afterwards for the following 24 hours.

In addition, there will be a Jumbo Popcorn emote available as of February 19 at 7 p.m. ET.

And since this is a film festival, subtitles are also an important thing to pay attention to. Enable text for the language of your preference in Audio Settings.

According to The Verge, these are the movies set for the schedule:

Bench

Makin’ Moves

Rollin’ Wild

Car Park

Maestro

Oktapodi

A Single Life

Catastrophe

Commuter Glitch

Creature Comforts

Lynx & Birds

How to watch the Fortnite Short Nite film festival

At the Lobby screen, press Change in the bottom-right corner. Select Party Royale. Press Accept. Press Play on the Lobby screen. Use the in-game map, and the below graphic, to find The Big Screen.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you spawn in The Plaza, look for the bridge that's near the cafe and snack stand. Cross the bridge and follow the trail up the hill to the Big Screen.

If this is your first time, you'll want to start a bit earlier, to install it all. You can download Fortnite for Windows, Mac and Android. On PS4, Xbox One and Switch, search "Fortnite" in the game store.