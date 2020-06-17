Fortnite Season 3 release time, trailer, skins and battle pass

After a wild in-game event that sank much of the Fortnite game map into the sea, Fortnite Season 3 is officially here. The new season delivers a significantly altered version of Fortnite's iconic map, in addition to new features, enemies, skins and.. Aquaman?

Yeah, it's a whole lot. Here's everything we know about Fortnite Season 3: Splashdown, including all the big changes and what you'll get from the Battle Pass.

PS5 release date, price, games and more

All of the Xbox Series X games we know about

Fortnite Season 3 release time

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Season 3 launched on June 17 at 2am E.T., so you should be able to jump in now and enjoy all the new goodies. The Season follows June 15's The Device event, which saw a good chunk of the Fortnite map get sunk underwater after Midas activated his Doomsday Device.

Fortnite Season 3 trailer

Check out the Fortnite Season 3 Splashdown trailer, which highlights the newly submerged game map, teases some shark mechanics and marks the debut of DC superhero Aquaman in the game.

Fortnite Season 3 gameplay changes

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Season 3 brings a variety of gameplay changes that are largely tied to the new underwater map. The game world now has sharks that can steal your items, but you can also ride them by using your fishing rod and zipping around the map. New Marauder enemies have also been introduced to make each battle royale more chaotic. You can also use the Build-a-Brella feature to create your own custom umbrella.

Fortnite Season 3 map

Early leaks highlighted parts of Rickey Reels, Frenzy Farm, Lazy Lake, Misty Meadows, The Shark, The Rig, and a number of other water-adjacent spots that were flooded or changed drastically in other ways. Those leaks proved to be true, as the majority of the game map is now underwater, with water traversal now a key mechanic.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Epic says that the water in the Season 3 map will recede over time, exposing more locations over time. So expect the game world to look very different on a week-by-week basis.

Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass and Aquaman

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass includes a variety of new outfits, including The Celestial Sonia and the Eternal Knight. You'll also get a variety of summer-themed back bling and weapon skins, as well as fun new dance emotes.

The Battle Pass once again costs 950 V-Bucks, though you can earn up to 1500 in return just by completing challenges. That'll give you enough cash to buy the new Aquaman outfit, inspired by the Jason Momoa version of the character from the 2018 DC movie

The smallest bundle of V-Bucks you can purchase is still 1,000 V-Bucks, which comes out to $9.99 USD. The next highest package is 2,800 V-Bucks, worth $24.99.