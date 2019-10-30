Early Black Friday Deal: PowerBeats Pro Price Just Dropped $50

Amazon's parade of early Black Friday deals continues and this time around one of our favorite fitness buds is getting a price cut.

Currently, you can get the Beats Powerbeats Pro on sale for $199.95 at Amazon. (Walmart has the same price with free next day delivery). It's one of the best early Beats Black Friday sales we've seen. (No word on whether we'll see it again for Cyber Monday).

Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $199.95 @ Amazon

The Powerbeats Pro are an excellent pair of fitness-focused earbuds offering solid sound and seamless iPhone integration. They're $50 off and at their lowest price ever. View Deal

The Powerbeats Pro are essentially Beats' version of the new AirPods Pro. Like the AirPods, the Powerbeats Pro rapidly connect to your iPhone or iPad thanks to their Apple H1 chip.

If you don't like how the AirPods dangle from your ear, you'll love the Powerbeats Pro. They feature an around-the-ear hook, which keeps them fastened to your ear while at the gym. They also come with various silicone tips, so you can play around with the fit till you find the one that works for you.

In terms of sound, the Powerbeats Pro deliver well-balanced audio and aren't bass-heavy like other Beats headphones. There's no noise cancellation, but you get an amazing 18 hours of battery life (in addition to the 9 hours you get from the buds on their own for a total of 27 hours).

Act fast, as this is cheapest price we've seen for these buds and they're bound to sell out fast.