Dell is taking $969 off its beastly XPS 13 4K laptop

It's no secret that the XPS 13 (9380) is one of our favorite laptops. However, if you need a tad more muscle than what the base configuration offers, this XPS 13 deal is for you.

Currently, you can get the Dell XPS 13 4K Touch Laptop (9380) on sale for $1,399.99 via coupon code "LTXPS132AFF". That's a whopping $969 off and one of the best laptop deals we've seen this month.

XPS 13 4K Touch Laptop (9380): was $2,368 now $1,399 @ Dell

The XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy. For a limited time, use coupon "LTXPS132AFF" to drop the price of this XPS 13 to $1,399.99. It features a 13.3-inch 4K touchscreen display, Core i7-8565U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD. View Deal

The Dell XPS 13 (2019) offers the perfect mix of power, style, and performance. The configuration on sale is a beast of a laptop. It packs a 13.3-inch 4K touchscreen display, Core i7-8565U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD.

At 2.7 pounds, the XPS 13 fits in just about any backpack, messenger bag, and even some purses. It's lighter than the Razer Blade Stealth, the HP Spectre x360, and even Apple's MacBook Air.

But don't let its slim design fool you. The XPS 13 is a workhorse. We were able to stream Netflix while keeping 25 Google Chrome tabs open and the XPS 13 didn't miss a beat.

Averaging 375 nits, the XPS 13's 4K display is also plenty bright, outshining the 318-nit average as well as the Razer Stealth's 346 nits and the Microsfot Surface's 321 nits. There is a trade-off, however. The power-hungry 4K screen means you'll get just under 8 hours of battery life. Otherwise, this is as good as laptops get.