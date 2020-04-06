Coronavirus maps: Track COVID-19 cases with these interactive dashboards

Up-to-date, live coronavirus maps give you a means of tracking cases of COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, which is now classified a pandemic as the disease has spread with breathtaking speed across the world.

There are several coronavirus maps and dashboards from reputable sources, but most of them use data from Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

The coronavirus maps show the breathtaking speed and reach of COVID-19. On Jan. 27, there were 2,886 confirmed cases.

As of April 6, there are over 1.29 million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide with over 70,000 total deaths.

However, it's unclear if those numbers are completely accurate. Some countries may be underreporting their COVID-19 cases. US intelligence officials believe China has concealed the extent of their coronavirus outbreak.

According to the numbers that are available, the US now leads in confirmed COVID-19 cases. The US currently has almost 338, 00 confirmed cases across all 50 states. Among them were 9,600 deaths, including over 3,000 deaths in New York City alone.

The best coronavirus map and dashboard

Launched on Jan. 22, Johns Hopkins University’s COVID-19 dashboard displays the number and location of confirmed cases as they are reported, as well as the total number of deaths and recoveries. You can zoom in on specific locations and scroll to different regions. Click on a red dot and you’ll see information on the number of cases by country, by region, by city and in the U.S., by state. And there’s a mobile version , so you can monitor the coronavirus map on a phone.

According to the university, the coronavirus map was created to “provide researchers, public health authorities and the general public with a user-friendly tool to track the outbreak as it unfolds."

More coronavirus maps and dashboards

Microsoft's coronavirus tracker is easy to use and has a nice interface. Much like the other maps, the Bing COVID-19 dashboard lets you see a worldwide view of the disease's spread as well as the numbers per country.

HealthMap’s coronavirus map is slick and well-designed and features animation, so you can animate the spread of COVID-19 from the very first cases.

NextStrain’s coronavirus map is more technical and provides some detailed information, like the genome of the virus. And you can watch an animation of the routes that the coronavirus took from region to region, country to country.

The New York Times’ coronavirus dashboard features easy-to-read charts and graphs explaining