Cobra Kai season 5 — everything we know so far

Get ready for more karate action, because Cobra Kai season 5 is on the way! Season 4 just ended, but fans can't wait to see what's next for Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and their karate students. Fortunately, they may not have to wait long — since Cobra Kai season 5 has already finished filming!

Cobra Kai is one of the best Netflix shows and among the streamer's most popular series. A sequel to the Karate Kid movies, it follows former rivals Johnny and Daniel as adults some 30 years later. They came into conflict again when Johnny re-opened his old Cobra Kai dojo to teach a new generation of students. Daniel restarted Miyagi-do in response, and their pupils clashed on the mat and at school.

In season 4, Johnny and Daniel put aside their feud to join forces against John Kreese and Terry Silver, who've taken over Cobra Kai. They made a deal — if Johnny and Daniel's students win the tournament, Kreese and Silver will leave the Valley for good.

But when Cobra Kai prevailed, and Kreese was sent to jail, Daniel made a surprising decision about the future of Miyagi-do.

Here's everything to know about Cobra Kai season 5.

Netflix has not set a Cobra Kai season 5 release date yet. However, we can make some educated guesses as to when it might hit the streaming service.

Season 3 dropped on January 1, 2021, while season 4 was released on December 31, 2021. Season 5 could follow that timing and come out at the end of this year.

But there's a chance it could arrive earlier. Filming on Cobra Kai season 5 was completed in December, which co-creator Jon Hurwitz confirmed with a photo posted to Twitter captioned "Five. Fin. #ByeAtlanta #CobraKai," which also features Josh Heald (who has many credits on the show, including co-creator, co-executive producer and co-writer).

(Image credit: Jon Hurwitz via Twiter)

For season 4, the turnaround time between the end of filming and the release date was seven months. If Cobra season 5 follows suit, it could premiere in July or August — perfect for back to school viewing.

Cobra Kai season 5 cast speculation

(Image credit: Netflix)

While the cast of Cobra Kai season 5 isn't totally confirmed yet, we expect all of the major cast members to return.

Naturally, that list is led by William Zabka as Johnny and Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso.

The show will almost definitely bring back Thomas Ian Griffith as new Cobra Kai boss Terry Silver and Martin Kove as John Kreese, even though he may be in jail.

Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso (Daniel's wife) and Vanessa Rubio as Carmen Diaz (Miguel's mother) should both return as well.

Cobra Kai season 5 is likely to bring back most of the students of the three dojos, including:

Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz

Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, Daniel's daughter

Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Johnny's son

Griffin Santopietro as Anthony LaRusso, Daniel's son

Peyton List as Tory Nichols

Jacob Bertrand as Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz

Gianni Decenzo as Demetri Alexopoulos

Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny Payne

Oona O'Brien as Devon Lee

The finale set up the return of Yuji Okumoto as Chozen, who has seemingly traveled to America to help Daniel at Miyagi-do.

When taking over the Cobra Kai dojo, Terry alludes to recruiting some help, which could mean the possible appearance of Sean Kanan as Mike Barnes from Karate Kid III.

The series has now drawn past characters from three of the Karate Kid movies — which gives fans hope of seeing Hilary Swank reprise her role as Julie Pierce from The Next Karate Kid.

Co-creator Jon Hurwitz was very cagey about the subject in an interview with Fandom.

"All we can say about her is we love Hilary Swank. We think she's a phenomenal actress and we love her character in this franchise," he said. "She was taught by Mr. Miyagi and she's somebody who is important to the Karate Kid universe. We can't say if she'll return, we can't say how she'd return if she was going to return.

"We can say that we talk about her and maybe we've met her, maybe we've worked with her, maybe we haven't. We can't tell you anything! It's gonna continue to be a question until either she shows up or the series ends and we welcome the question every time!"

Cobra Kai season 5 plot

The Cobra Kai season 4 finale left us with quite a few unresolved threads. The first is that Daniel decides not to honor the agreement he and Johnny made with John Kreese. Instead of shutting down Miyagi-do, he brings in Chozen to go on the offense. Season 5 could see Daniel use more aggressive tactics to take down Cobra Kai.

Speaking of the enemy dojo, Terry Silver masterminded the arrest of his former buddy, Kreese, by framing him for beating up Stingray. Now, he has total control of Cobra Kai and is ready to open new locations all over the Valley. The vibe is very much Cobra Kai as the evil Empire, with Daniel and Johnny leading the Rebel Alliance.

However, Terry may lose two of his best students. Robby seems to be rethinking the "no mercy" philosophy after witnessing mentee Kenny bullying Anthony LaRusso. And Tory glimpsed Terry bribing the tournament referee. She may decide she's not comfortable with such unfair practices.

And lastly, there's Miguel. The former champ disappeared after bowing out of the competition due to a strained muscle. He left a note for his mom and Johnny, informing them that he's on his way to Mexico to meet his father — who is apparently a bad guy. Johnny vows to find and bring him back.

Is Cobra Kai season 5 the final season?

While Netflix hasn't officially ordered Cobra Kai season 6, we think it's a safe bet to assume it'll happen.

And the show's creators already have plans for more installments. "We have more beyond Season 5. We are not writing to the end of the series in Season 5 right now," Josh Heald told Screenrant.