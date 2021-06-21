Bose 700 just crashed to $229 for Prime Day deal

Prime Day is in full swing, which means big Prime Day deals across the board — including some hardware you may have been holding back on.

The Bose 700 is a perfect example. It ranks highly among the very best headphones you can buy, and the only real drawback has been that its asking price is pretty high, too. Luckily, right now the Bose 700 is just $229 at Amazon, giving you a huge $170 savings.

Bose 700: was $399 now $229 @ Amazon The Bose 700 is one of the very best over-ear headphones. Its slick design and impeccable sound quality are both highlights, but where the 700 really excels is active noise cancellation: Bose’s ANC is the most effective of any we’ve tested. Note that this price is only for the white Soapstone model; the black and silver models are $299, which is still a great deal.View Deal

In our Bose 700 review we were impressed with just how good Bose’s noise cancellation technology is. Similar headphones like the AirPods Max and Sony WH-1000XM4 are no slouches, but nothing cuts out ambient noise like the Bose 700. It’s ideal if you’re a regular commuter and want the maximum peace and quiet on your journeys.

You can even adjust the precise level of noise cancellation in the Bose Music app, which is cleanly designed and easy to use. The hardware is very much the star here, though. In addition to a radically modernized design from the Bose QuietComfort 35 II, the Bose 700 features convenient touch controls and integrated microphones that enable an unusually impressive level of clarity in voice and video calls.

We don’t expect stock to last very long at this price, so head over to Amazon if you’re interested. Be sure to check out the rest of the best Prime day headphones deals, too.

Shop more sales at Amazon