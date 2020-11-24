Black Friday printer deal: Snag HP wireless printer for just $24 at Best Buy

Outfitting your home office on a budget is easy thanks to this amazing Black Friday printer deal on an HP all-in-one wireless model.

Right now, Best Buy has the DeskJet 2725 on sale for $24.99, which is a jaw-dropping $45 off its normal price. That's one of the biggest savings we've seen yet among Black Friday deals.

HP DeskJet 2725 Wireless All-In-One: was $69 now $24 @ Best Buy

Print, scan, and copy everyday documents on one device. The wireless connectivity and HP Smart app makes set-up and printing a breeze. The DeskJet 2725 uses HP Instant Ink, which saves 50% on ink. View Deal

With so many people working from home these days, having one of the best printers is essential when you're dealing with important physical documents.

The HP DeskJet 2725 is a good budget option for anyone who needs a printer in their WFH set-up. The printer is all-in-one, so it can print, scan and photocopy. It uses HP Instant Ink, which saves up to 50% on ink, and features a 60-sheet input tray and 25-sheet output tray.

Use the HP Smart app, along with the dual-band Wi-Fi and built-in Bluetooth, to print from any room and any device, including mobile phones and tablets. Or use the high-speed USB 2.0 port to hook up your computer to the HP DeskJet 2725.

This might be one of the best printer deals we'll see this holiday shopping season. Check out other great Best Buy Black Friday deals on 4K TVs, laptops, headphones and more.

