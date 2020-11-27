Black Friday headphones deal drops Beats Solo 3 to $119 — lowest price ever

Today only, there's an unbeatable Black Friday headphones deal on these Beats Solo 3 wireless on-ear headphones. Right now you can get these Beats Solo 3 in any color for just $119 at Amazon, which is a saving of $80 and an all-time-low price for this super popular pair of cans. You can choose from any color - from classic black through red, silver, and a bunch of combo colors.
These are some great wireless cans, making this one of the best Black Friday headphones deals out there. If you've been holding out for a Black Friday Beats deal, now is definitely the time to dive in. Just a word of warning, though - this Beats Solo 3 deal is for TODAY ONLY, and will expire at midnight (or when stock runs out) so you need to hurry.
Beats Black Friday deal
Beats Solo3 wireless headphones: was $199, now $119 at Amazon
These are popular headphones, and you're saving $80 on the list price - a record saving. They offer wireless bluetooth and NFC connections, so are perfect for modern smartphones, and get you about 40 hours of use per charge. What's more, a 5 minute charge gives you juice for 3 hours playback with Fast Fuel.View Deal
These Beats Solo3 headphones hit the sweet spot between value and performance. While on-ear models from the likes of Sony and Bose may claim better sound quality, the Beats Solo3s have a few smart tricks themselves. You get a lot of playback time per charge, at about 40 hours. What's more, you can get three hours of play from a single charge of five minutes, so if you're in a hurry and your wireless cans are out of battery, you can get enough juice for a substantial listening session.
Beats look the part too, and this Solo3 deal runs across all color combinations. Whereas most will go for the classic black or silver models, the red ones are very bold, and there are some tasteful dual-colors too.
These headphones use NFC and Bluetooth tech to connect, so they're fully compatible with all newer smartphones, including the iPhone 12 range. You've also got Siri and Google Assistant on these headphones too, to help you manage your playlists and calls more easily.
As Black Friday deals go, this is one of the better ones, and - to remind you - they go off-sale at midnight, so you only have today to buy them.
