Best Walmart deals in March 2020

Walmart deals are available year-round, but with March Madness around the corner, we're noticing a lot of Walmart deals on 4K TVs.

For instance, the mega retailer is taking up to $900 off Samsung 4K TVs during its Samsung Savings event. The sale, which also includes Samsung Chromebooks and smartphones, lets you score a Samsung 50-inch 4K TV for as little as $295. Meanwhile, the new Galaxy S20 smartphones are up to $400 off at Walmart.

The Walmart deals don't end there. The retailer is also rolling back prices of Lego toys, kitchen appliances, and more. So we're rounding up the best Walmart deals you can get right now on everything from 4K TVs to InstantPots.

Shop today's best cheap TV deals

Save big! The best iPad deals right now

Even better, Walmart is still offering free two-day shipping on many orders over $35. That means you can shop the latest Walmart deals and get your purchases delivered fast, without having to pay any membership fees. (We're looking at you, Amazon).

So here are all the best Walmart deals right now updated daily.

Best Walmart deals right now

4K TVs

Samsung Savings: up to $900 off 4K TVs @ Walmart

For a limited time, Walmart is taking up to $900 off select Samsung 4K TVs. After discount, prices start at just $295 for a 50-inch 4K Samsung Smart TV. It's one of the biggest sitewide Walmart deals we've seen since the holidays.

Vizio 50" 4K TV: was $358 now $288 @ Walmart

The Vizio V505 is a big-screen TV with a small price. On sale for just $288, this 4K TV features built-in Chromecast, HDR support, Apple AirPlay 2 support, and more.

Hisense 58" 4K TV: was $298 now $278 @ Walmart

Hisense manufacturers some of the most inexpensive 4K TVs you'll find. Yet despite its cheap price, this 58-inch 4K TV supports Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and also has Android OS built in. It's on sale for just $278.

Samsung QLED TV Sale: up to $2,000 off @ Walmart

Samsung's QLED TVs are renown for their rich colors, solid picture quality, and sky-high prices. That is until now. Walmart is slashing up to $2,000 off Samsung's 2019 QLEDs with pricing that starts at $597. It's one of the best Walmart deals out there for fans of premium TVs.

Roku TV sale: deals from $115 @ Walmart

Act fast! For a limited time, Walmart has every Roku TV on sale with prices starting at $115. The sale includes 4K TVs from RCA, TCL, Hisense, Sharp, and more. For instance, you can get this RCA 60-inch 4K Roku TV for just $339.99 ($159 off). It's one of the best Walmart deals you'll see this month.

Vizio 75" 4K TV: was $998 now $798 @ Walmart

The Vizio V755 is a 2019 TV with 4K resolution, built-in Chromecast, HDR support, and a massive 75-inch screen. It also boasts local dimming, which means you'll get darker blacks than a typical LCD. It's currently $200 off its normal retail price.

Samsung 65" 4K Smart TV: was $548 now $478 @ Walmart

Walmart is offering this Samsung TV at a super low prioce. Non-4K TV content is upscaled to 4K via a powerful UHD engine, meaning you'll see your favorite programs in stunning clarity.

Sceptre 65" 4K TV: was $899 now $349 @ Walmart

You'll be hard pressed to find a cheaper 65-inch TV than this Sceptre. Sure, you're missing out on smart features, but if you want a no-frills TV — this is the model to get and one of the best Walmart deals you'll find. It has 4K resolution and HDR support. It's now $20 cheaper than it was last week.

RCA 70" 4K LED TV: was $799 now $429 @ Walmart

If you're looking for a big screen TV for your living room, the RCA 70-inch (RTU7074) is a solid choice. It features a resolution of 2160p, and a refresh rate of 60Hz. Get it now for $370 below retail.

JVC 70" 4K Roku Smart TV: was $899 now $499 @ Walmart

This 70-inch JVC 4K TV is fueled by Roku TV which offers a streamlined user experience. For a limited time, this TV is on sale for $499 and one of the best Walmart deals you can get right now.

Samsung 50" 4K Smart TV: was $599 now $295 @ Walmart

With its 2160p resolution and HDR support, this Samsung 50-inch 4K Smart TV (UN43NU6900) delivers lifelike picture quality. It also upscales non-4K content so you can enjoy a cinematic viewing experience every time.

TCL 65" 4K Roku TV: was $498 now $448 @ Walmart

The TCL 65S421 is a giant-size TV with a small price point. Part of TCL's 4-series family, it offers HDR support, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Roku's excellent operating system.

Laptops and Tablets

HP 15 Laptop: was $599 now $449 @ Walmart

The HP 15 is a mainstream laptop that won't break the bank. It's powered by a Core i5-8265U CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Our only gripe is its 1366 x 768 LCD, but at $150 off its normal price it's not a major deal breaker.

Evoo 11-inch Laptop: was $199 now $99 @ Walmart

Outside of major holidays, this Evoo 11-inch laptop is as cheap as laptops get. It sports a 1080p screen (which is impressive at this price point), a dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

Asus ROG 15.6" Laptop: was $1,299 now $949 @ Walmart

The ROG Strix is a stylish gaming laptop built in collaboration with BMW Designworks Group. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, 2.4GHz Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660Ti GPU. Best of all, it's $350 off.

Evoo 14" Laptop: was $299 now $229 @ Walmart

This Evoo 14.1-inch laptop is built for basic tasks like surfing the Web and streaming videos. The Celeron-powered machine packs 4GB of RAM and a 32GB eMMC. It's perfect for kids or as a cheap coffee table machine.

Motile 14" Laptop: was $699 now $399 @ Walmart

Motile is a collaboration between THX, Motile, and AMD. Last October, the trio released new Motile laptops designed specifically for entertainment purposes. They're sold exclusively at Walmart and this model on sale packs a Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Apple 10.5" iPad Air (64GB): was $499 now $459 @ Walmart

The iPad Air is a stylish, svelte tablet that's as good for gaming as it is for productivity. It packs Apple's A12 Bionic CPU, which means games will fly on this machine. Normally $20 or $30 off, it's now $459 ($40 off).

Asus TUF 15.6" Laptop: was $999 now $699 @ Walmart

An excellent gaming laptop for casual gamers, this TUF machine packs a Ryzen 7 R7-3750H, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 for just $699. It's now cheaper than it was over the holidays.

Smart Home

Google Smart Home TV Kit: was $74 now $45 @ Walmart

This smart home bundle nets you a Chromecast and Google Home Mini for just $45. The Home Mini alone normally costs $49. It's one of the best and most affordable ways to bring Google Assistant into your home. Even better, it comes with a $10 Vudu credit.

Google Smart Light Kit: was $55 now $45 @ Walmart

This smart light kit includes a Google Home Mini and GE C-Life Smart Bulb, which can be controlled via the Home Mini. It's currently $10 off its normal price.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $69 now $46 @ Walmart

The Roku Streaming Stick Plus gives you 4K streaming quality and access to hundreds of channels and apps, including Apple TV, Prime Video, Netflix, Sling TV and Disney Plus. It's one of the best Walmart deals we've seen.

Google Home Mini: was $49 now $39 @ Walmart

Walmart now has the compact Google Home Mini smart speaker on sale for $39. The Google Home Mini is the perfect entry-level smart home device. It's fabric-swathed design is homey and pleasantly unassuming. Just keep in mind it's been as low as $25 in the past.

Google Home Mini 2-Pack: was $98 now $68 @ Walmart

The Google Home Mini is the best smart speaker for anyone invested in the Google ecosystem. This deal nets you two Google speakers for just $68.

Google Home Max: was $399 now $299 @ Walmart

The Google Home Max can do everything from ordering food to turning off your lights. It sounds great, can blend into any room, and it's currently $100 off.

Headphones

Bose QC 35 II Headphones: was $349 now $279 @ Walmart

The Editor's Choice Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones deliver above average sound and superior noise-cancellation. Currently, you can get the Pink model on sale for $279, which is $70 off its normal price.

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $139 @ Walmart

Walmart has the Apple AirPods (with standard charging case) on sale for $139. It's cheaper than the Apple Store, but Amazon undercuts Walmart by $10. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.

Apple Wireless Charging Case: was $79 now $69 @ Walmart

The Apple Wireless Charging Case gives your AirPods wireless charging capabilities allowing you to charge them on a Qi-compatible mat. The case is now $10 off.

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $169 @ Walmart

Amazon isn't the only retailer offering this deal. Walmart is also taking $30 off the current-gen (2019) AirPods. This deal includes the wireless charging case.

Powerbeats 3: was $199 now $89 @ Walmart

The Powerbeats 3 don a comfortable, flexible, over-ear fit, powerful bass and sweat-resistance. They're great for everyday use, the gym, and running. Get them now while they're on sale.

Gaming

Samsung 32" Curved Gaming LCD: was $249 now $149 @ Walmart

The Samsung C32F39M is a 32-inch gaming monitor with a curved 1080p screen. It's one of the least-expensive 32-inch Samsung monitor we've ever seen and $20 cheaper than it was on Black Friday.

Sony PS4 Pro: was $399 now $299 @ Walmart

One of our favorite deals from Black Friday is back. Walmart once again has the PS4 Pro console on sale for $299. That's the cheapest price we've seen for Sony's 4K console. Although it was bundled with a free game over the holidays, this is still a solid deal and one of the best Walmart deals ever.

PS4 w/ 3-Games: was $299 now $248 @ Walmart

Walmart now has the PS4 "Only on PlayStation" Bundle on sale for $259. It comes with The Last of Us Remastered, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn. It was $49 cheaper on Cyber Monday, but outside of the holidays this is an epic Walmart deal.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart

Fallen Order is a visual spectacle. From its silky-smooth water effects to the glowing hot trail of destruction left by a lightsaber, this Star Wars game offers stylish combat and a complex story. The Xbox and PS4 versions are each $49.

Xbox One X Star Wars Bundle: was $499 now $379 @ Walmart

This bundle includes a 1TB Xbox One X console, an Xbox wireless controller, and a full-game download of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition.

Netgear Nighthawk AC2100 Router: was $179 now $89 @ Walmart

Looking for an excellent streaming and gaming router? For a limited time, you can snag the Netgear Nighthawk AC2100 Smart Wi-Fi Router for $89, which is the cheapest it's ever been.

Miscellaneous

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $189 @ Walmart

The Apple Watch 3 is a great fitness tracker and smartwatch. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a low price. It's now $10 under the Apple Store's price.

Pioneer Woman Instant Pot Lux60: was $99 now $49 @ Walmart

Give your kitchen a touch of color with the Instant Pot Lux 60 Pioneer Woman Edition. The 6-in-1 pressure cooker is now 50% off.

Pioneer Woman Instant Pot Lux60: was $99 now $49 @ Walmart The Pioneer Woman Instant Pot Breezy Blossoms edition is similar to the Vintage Floral model, but sports a slightly different color scheme. The 6-in-1 pressure cooker is also 50% off.