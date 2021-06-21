Best Prime Day Kindle deals 2021: All Kindles on sale

Amazon loves to discount its own stuff, so the best Prime Day Kindle deals are here to cut prices on every single one of Amazon's e-readers. This way, you've got more money to spend on actual e-books, and the opportunity to upgrade your aging Kindle with Prime Day deals savings.

These are only some of the Amazon deals for Prime Day, as the mega-retailer is reducing prices on its smart speakers, tablets and various other hardware. Our favorite deals below so far are on the Kindle Paperwhite, which is currently $50 off! Plus, the more road-trip friendly version of the Paperwhite, which bundles in a case and cellular connectivity, is also $50 off. It's a perfect gift for yourself if you've got big summer plans.

So, read on to find out how much Amazon is cutting the other Kindle prices down by, as these Prime Day Kindle deals include the entry-level and high-end models, as well as the Kids Edition Kindle.

Best Prime Day Kindle deals

Amazon Kindle: was $89 now $54 @ Amazon

The basic, entry-level Amazon Kindle is no slouch, having gained front-lighting over the last years. That means you can see its 6-inch screen in the dark, while you read throughout the night. This Prime Day Kindle deal saves you $35, for the most affordable way into the Kindle ecosytstem. off the now just $54 and a perfect way to keep busy. Amazon's even throwing in three free months of Kindle Unlimited.View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

The best Kindle for most people is the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite, as it's got a 6-inch flush-to-screen display, 5 LED front lights and 8GB of storage. It's currently $50 off and bundled with 3-months of Kindle Unlimited, and one of the best Prime Day Kindle deals you can get, especially if you go for the ad-free version, also $50 off, at $99. View Deal

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition: was $109 now $64 @ Amazon

The Kindle Kids Edition gives your kid(s) a simplified interface, reading comprehension tools, a year of Amazon Kids+ (formerly FreeTime Unlimited), a 2-year "worry-free-guarantee" warranty, and a colorful magnetic case. So with this Prime Day Kindle deal, you'll save while giving them the best experience — without any special offer ads on the lock screen.View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite bundle with Book Cover and Cellular connectivity: was $249 now $194 @ Amazon

We love the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite, and this bundle is perfect for your next road trip. Its Book Cover case helps protect it when you throw it in a bag, and cellular connectivity means you don't need Wi-Fi to download a new read.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Oasis: was $249 now $184 @ Amazon

Want a Kindle that screams luxury? Right now, the aluminum Kindle Oasis, which has page-turning buttons and a warm display setting for night reading — plus the same water resistance and sharp 300ppi screen as the Paperwhite — is $65 off at Amazon. That larger discount makes a lot of sense, as the most expensive Kindle deserves the best Prime Day Kindle deal. The ad-free version is $204, featuring the same $65 discount.View Deal

Shop more Prime Day deals at Amazon