Pixel 4 Deals: The Best Sales So Far

The Google Pixel 4 is officially here and retailers are already offering some head-turning Pixel 4 deals. Amazon, for instance, is bundling the Pixel 4 with a $100 Amazon gift card, whereas Best Buy is offering a $150 Best Buy gift card when you buy and activate it via their online store.

Announced at yesterday's Google's Pixel 4 event, the new Pixel 4 comes with a $799 starting price tag and sports advanced image processing, dual cameras, Motion Sense support, and more. The larger Pixel 4 XL starts at $899. For the first time ever, both versions of the Pixel 4 will be available on all major U.S. carriers — not just Verizon.

In the coming days, we expect to see many more Pixel 4 deals. But in the meantime, here are the best Pixel 4 deals you can get right now.

Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL: $150 gift card w/ preorder

Best Buy is offering two Pixel 4 preorder deals right off the bat. Preorder the Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL and activate your phone via checkout to get a $150 Best Buy GC. Or buy them unlocked (no activation required) and get a $100 gift card. View Deal

Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL: BOGO + $450 off w/ trade-in

Verizon may have lost its exclusivity, but Big Red is the first network with deals. Preorder a Pixel 4 and get the second free (or get an $800 credit toward another Pixel 4). Plus, get up to $450 off w/ trade-in and get a $200 prepaid MasterCard when you switch to Unlimited. View Deal

Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL: $100 Google Store credit

Preorder your new Pixel via the Google Store and you'll get a $100 Google Store credit that you can use to purchase one of Google's new devices. View Deal

Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL: Free $100 service credit

Google Fi is an MVNO that relies on networks from Sprint, T-Mobile, and US Cellular. Preorder a Pixel 4 of Pixel 4 XL and get a $100 service credit. View Deal

Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL: Up to $700 trade-in credit

AT&T is giving you up to a $700 credit when you buy a Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL on an installment plan and with an eligible trade-in. Plus, get $300 in bill credits when you add a new line or upgrade an existing line. View Deal

Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL: Up to $800 off w/ trade-in

T-Mobile is offering up to an $800 credit when you trade-in an eligible Pixel phone and upgrade to a new Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL. Don't have a Pixel? You can still earn up to $300 off with trade-in of a non-eligible phone. View Deal

Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL

While there is no deal to speak of at the moment, Xfinity Mobile is offering the new Pixels on its network. The carrier traditionally offers up to a $250 prepaid gift card when you purchase a new phone via its online shop, so be on the lookout for future offers. View Deal