Pixel 4 Deals: The Best Sales So Far

The Google Pixel 4 is officially here and retailers are already offering some head-turning Pixel 4 deals. Amazon, for instance, is bundling the Pixel 4 with a $100 Amazon gift card, whereas Best Buy is offering a $150 Best Buy gift card when you buy and activate it via their online store.
Announced at yesterday's Google's Pixel 4 event, the new Pixel 4 comes with a $799 starting price tag and sports advanced image processing, dual cameras, Motion Sense support, and more. The larger Pixel 4 XL starts at $899. For the first time ever, both versions of the Pixel 4 will be available on all major U.S. carriers — not just Verizon.
In the coming days, we expect to see many more Pixel 4 deals. But in the meantime, here are the best Pixel 4 deals you can get right now.
Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL: free $100 Amazon gift card
Amazon is offering a free $100 Amazon gift card with the purchase of a Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL. You'll pay full price for the phone itself, but a $100 Amazon GC is as good as free money. View Deal
Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL: $150 gift card w/ preorder
Best Buy is offering two Pixel 4 preorder deals right off the bat. Preorder the Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL and activate your phone via checkout to get a $150 Best Buy GC. Or buy them unlocked (no activation required) and get a $100 gift card. View Deal
Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL: BOGO + $450 off w/ trade-in
Verizon may have lost its exclusivity, but Big Red is the first network with deals. Preorder a Pixel 4 and get the second free (or get an $800 credit toward another Pixel 4). Plus, get up to $450 off w/ trade-in and get a $200 prepaid MasterCard when you switch to Unlimited. View Deal
Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL: $100 Google Store credit
Preorder your new Pixel via the Google Store and you'll get a $100 Google Store credit that you can use to purchase one of Google's new devices. View Deal
Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL: Free $100 service credit
Google Fi is an MVNO that relies on networks from Sprint, T-Mobile, and US Cellular. Preorder a Pixel 4 of Pixel 4 XL and get a $100 service credit. View Deal
Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL: Up to $700 trade-in credit
AT&T is giving you up to a $700 credit when you buy a Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL on an installment plan and with an eligible trade-in. Plus, get $300 in bill credits when you add a new line or upgrade an existing line. View Deal
Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL: Up to $800 off w/ trade-in
T-Mobile is offering up to an $800 credit when you trade-in an eligible Pixel phone and upgrade to a new Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL. Don't have a Pixel? You can still earn up to $300 off with trade-in of a non-eligible phone. View Deal
Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL
While there is no deal to speak of at the moment, Xfinity Mobile is offering the new Pixels on its network. The carrier traditionally offers up to a $250 prepaid gift card when you purchase a new phone via its online shop, so be on the lookout for future offers. View Deal
Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL
Want to lease your new Pixel 4 instead of buying it? Sprint is carrying Google's new flagships and will likely offer them under its Sprint Flex Lease, which lets you buy your phone or trade up after 18 months. View Deal